scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

6 detained for possible match-fix in Copa del Rey

The game under investigation was Levante's 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracán Melilla on Dec. 2, 2021. The game was in Melilla, one of Spain's two north African exclaves.

General view of the ball being placed on the ground before a corner

Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a scheme to possibly fix a Copa del Rey game, Spanish police said.

The game under investigation was Levante’s 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracán Melilla on Dec. 2, 2021. The game was in Melilla, one of Spain’s two north African exclaves.

Police said the six people detained were all Spaniards. They gave no other information on their identities.

Authorities took notice of the game after numerous bets were made in Melilla both online and at betting parlors, police said.

Following Thursday’s announcement by police that they were investigating the game, Huracán issued a statement saying it would fully collaborate with authorities and it would take immediate action against any employee, player or club executive implicated in any match-fix.
Levante also said on Thursday in a statement that it had nothing to do with the allegations.

Also Read
Ronaldinho
Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique'...
Arsenal's Partey in contention for Leicester trip, Jesus still out
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Levante is a second-division club but was in the top league at the time. Huracán is in the fifth tier of Spanish soccer.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 10:19 IST
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ cut-offs for admissions to CSE at IIT Delhi

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 25: Latest News
close