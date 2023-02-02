scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

55-year-old Japanese footballer signs for Portuguese second division Oliveirense

Miura who turns 56 on 26th is the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional league football and BBC reported that his new adventure in Portugal represented a sixth country in which he has played, following spells in Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

Kazuyoshi Miura, Japan footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, 55-year old Kazuyoshi Miura, who is Kazuyoshi Miura, Oliveirense signs Kazuyoshi Miura"Miura, in his fifth decade as a professional footballer, has joined Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan from J-League outfit Yokohama FC," report said.
Listen to this article
55-year-old Japanese footballer signs for Portuguese second division Oliveirense
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The BBC reported that Kazuyoshi Miura, 55, signed for Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan from Yokohoma FC. “His 56th birthday is just around the corner but Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura is still making moves in football – literally, ” BBC wrote.

“Miura, in his fifth decade as a professional footballer, has joined Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan from J-League outfit Yokohama FC,” it wrote.

Yokohama had acquired a majority stake in his new club, Oliveirense, in November.

Miura who turns 56 on 26th is the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional league football and BBC reported that his new adventure in Portugal represented a sixth country in which he has played, following spells in Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

“Even though this is a new place for me, I’ll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I’m known for,” said Miura, who will celebrate his birthday on 26 February.

“He has previously said he plans to continue playing until he is 60. Miura spent last season on loan at Suzuka Point Getters, scoring two goals in 18 appearances for the Japanese fourth-tier side who are managed by his older brother Yasutoshi,” BBC wrote.

Stunningly, Miura started his career with Brazilian side Santos in 1986 and became the oldest player to score in a Japanese professional league game with his 2017 goal against Thespakusatsu Gunma aged 50 years and 14 days, the website added.

“Dubbed ‘King Kazu’ in Japan, he is one of the country’s most loved sportsmen and was the face of the J League when it launched in 1993. He scored 55 goals in 89 games for Japan,” the BBC reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: The Middle Class Ma...
After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: The Middle Class Ma...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Budget Big Picture: CAPEX Push & tax reform
Budget Big Picture: CAPEX Push & tax reform

***

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 07:48 IST
Next Story

Steve Smith’s reboot that makes him so dangerous

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
close