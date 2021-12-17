Gareth Bale, three more Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19

By: AP | Madrid |
Real Madrid says players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin, and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak.
The Spanish soccer club’s announcement Thursday came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.
The assistant coach infected was Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid leads La Liga with 42 points from 17 matches.
