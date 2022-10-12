£300m: How much it will cost to sign Mbappe in the January transfer window and other transfer gossip

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window because his relationship with the club has broken down. But PSG have no intention whatsoever of selling Mbappe.

The French World Cup winner, who signed a new three-year contract this summer with PSG after they fought off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool. PSG are aware of his desire to leave but they believe it is an attempt to put pressure on the club, according to reports in The BBC.

The Telegraph, quoting PSG sources, say PSG regard Mbappe as a “€300-350 million (£263-£306m) player” and insist Real offered more money than they did to sign him but he chose to stay “to continue the project here and because the job is not done yet”.

It would take a world record fee – more than the €222m PSG paid to release Neymar from his Barcelona contract in 2017 – for Mbappe to be sold. Real will be regarded as favourites should he eventually be allowed to leave and judging by Mbappe’s latest interview with New York Times, Real would probably be his preferred destination.



In other transfer clauses, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, 22, has a 200m euros release clause that kicks in from summer 2024. Manager Pep Guardiola said the clause applies to any club outside England and did not have one “for Real Madrid or any other team”.

Manchester United again will have a tough time keeping 23-year-old Portugal international Diogo Dalot as Juventus reportedly want to sign him and he too is keen to leave Old Trafford, as per reports in Italy.