Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

‘3 aspects of reality….’: Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic story on Instagram post World Cup exit

The 37-year-old shared a photo with the text, 'Pain, uncertainty and constant work' on the social media platform.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the pitch during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Two days after Portugal’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo posted yet another cryptic message on his Instagram. This time a story with the text, “3 aspects of reality: Pain, uncertainty and constant work.”

Ronaldo was brought on as a substitute in the second half during Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarterfinal. The 37-year-old also did not start in the Round of 16 match against Switzerland, which Portugal won 6-1.

Screengrab: Cristiano Ronaldo (IG)

After the World Cup exit, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, “”Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream.”

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream,” he added.

The forward has been in the eye of the proverbial storm since he landed in Qatar. Be it his hugely publicized departure from Manchester United before he kicked a ball in the World Cup to his gesture after being subbed off by Portugal coach Fernando Santos during a 1-2 loss to South Korea during the group stages, every single move he has made has been scrutinized.

“Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country,” Ronaldo would go on to add in the Insta post.

“For now, there’s not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions,” he signed off.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:46:49 pm
