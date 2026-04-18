25-minute halftime? Coldplay to headline historic FIFA World Cup final act

An unprecedented 25-minute halftime break is likely to headline the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, paving the way for a full-scale entertainment spectacle led by Coldplay. The match, set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium, will mark a dramatic shift from tradition, introducing a Super Bowl-style show to football’s biggest stage.

Rather than the standard 15-minute interval long associated with World Cup finals, organisers are likely to expand the break to accommodate a multi-artist performance curated by Chris Martin. While Martin is not expected to perform as the sole headliner, he will oversee the creative direction and help assemble a diverse lineup of global acts.

The decision, confirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, builds on the entertainment format trialed during the 2025 Club World Cup final. That event featured high-profile names like J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems, and Coldplay, signaling FIFA’s growing interest in blending sport with large-scale musical productions.

The BBC earlier reported that such a set could take between 25 to 30 minutes, as is the case with Super Bowl half-time shows, so that the various stages and equipment can be built and dismantled.

Speaking at the Semafor World Economy event, Infantino revealed: “We will have the first halftime show in history with the presence of Chris Martin and Coldplay. I can’t tell you yet which other artists will perform, but there will be more than one, and it will be the biggest show in history.”

Beyond halftime, a three-minute hydration break is set to be introduced midway through each half, around the 22-minute mark, adding further stoppages to the flow of play. Combined with the extended halftime, these changes mean significantly more interruptions than fans are used to in a World Cup final.

The announcement has sparked backlash across social media, with many fans arguing that the added breaks risk disrupting the intensity and rhythm of the game. Critics say the World Cup final should remain focused on football, not entertainment, while others worry about the precedent it sets for future tournaments.

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Still, FIFA appears committed to reimagining the event as a global entertainment hybrid, one that merges elite sport with the kind of spectacle typically reserved for events like the Super Bowl.