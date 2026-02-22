‘It’s 2026, and nothing changes’: Chelsea and Burnley stars expose vile racial abuse after Premier League game

Wesley Fofana, center, with Chelsea teammates react after a goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Hull City and Chelsea. (AP Photo)

After playing a 1-1 draw in their Premier League fixture, Chelsea’s defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley’s midfielder Hannibal Mejbri endured racial abuse on social media.

Fofana, who was sent off in the 72nd minute after receiving a second yellow, shared screenshots of messages he received on the Instagram.

“2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes,” the Frenchman wrote on Instagram. “These people are never punished. You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything.”

Chelsea condemned the abuse on their official website. “Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the game and everything we stand for as a club. There is no room for racism,” they said in a statement.