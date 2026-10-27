2026 Ballon d’Or: Kopa Trophy, Coach of the Year and more; Full list of this year’s award-winners

Harry Kane won his first Ballon d’Or and with that became the first English player in 25 years to win the prestigious trophy. He beat France captain Kylian Mbappe and star Spanish forward Lamine Yamal to the title. Meanwhile Alexia Putellas won the Women’s Ballon d’Or, continuing the Spanish hold on the title into a sixth consecutive year.
While those awards were the central focus of the ceremony, it wasn’t the only one given out though. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was rewarded for leading the side to victory in the 2026 World Cup by being given the manager of the year award while Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player of the year. Kane himself won more than once in the evening, having earlier taken the Gerd Muller award for the best striker.
Full list of male award winners outside of the Ballon d’Or this year:
Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
Men’s Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
Yashin Trophy: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao and Spain)
Men’s Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain
Gerd Muller Award: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
Full list of female award winners outside of the Ballon d’Or this year:
Kopa Trophy: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona and Spain)
Women’s Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona)
Yashin Trophy: Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)
Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona
Gerd Muller Trophy: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca)
Other awards
Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka (Big Shoe charity)
Men’s Ballon d’Or Full Rankings:
1 Harry Kane
2 Kylian Mbappé
3 Lamine Yamal
4 Rodri
5 Lionel Messi
6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7 Ousmane Dembélé
8 Erling Haaland
9 Michael Olise
10 Fabián Ruiz
11 Jude Bellingham
12 Pau Cubarsí
13 Achraf Hakimi
14 Vitinha
15 Declan Rice
16 Ferran Torres
17 Vinícius Jr.
18 Marc Cucurella
19 João Neves
20 Willian Pacho
21 Gabriel
22 Lautaro Martínez
23 Nuno Mendes
24 Luis Díaz
25 Marquinhos
26 Dayot Upamecano
27 Bruno Fernandes
28 Julián Quiñones
29 Sadio Mané
29 William Saliba
Women’s Ballon d’Or Rankings:
1 Alexia Putellas
2 Ewa Pajor
3 Khadija Shaw
4 Melchie Dumornay
5 Patri Guijarro
6 Caroline Graham Hansen
7 Pernille Harder
8 Claudia Pina
9 Alessia Russo
10 Temwa Chawinga
11 Yui Hasegawa
12 Klara Bühl
13 Mariona Caldentey
14 Wendie Renard
15 Cata Coll
16 Mapi León
17 Esmee Brugts
18 Barbra Banda
19 Tessa Wullaert
20 Selma Bacha
21 Scarlett Camberos
22 Manaka Matsukubo
23 Momoko Tanikawa
24 Kerstin Casparij
25 Caroline Weir
26 Alex Greenwood
27 Rose Lavelle
28 Lorena
28 Melvine Malard
28 Vivianne Miedema