2026 Ballon d’Or: Kopa Trophy, Coach of the Year and more; Full list of this year’s award-winners

Harry Kane won his first Ballon d’Or and with that became the first English player in 25 years to win the prestigious trophy. He beat France captain Kylian Mbappe and star Spanish forward Lamine Yamal to the title. Meanwhile Alexia Putellas won the Women’s Ballon d’Or, continuing the Spanish hold on the title into a sixth consecutive year.

While those awards were the central focus of the ceremony, it wasn’t the only one given out though. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was rewarded for leading the side to victory in the 2026 World Cup by being given the manager of the year award while Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player of the year. Kane himself won more than once in the evening, having earlier taken the Gerd Muller award for the best striker.