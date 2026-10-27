2026 Ballon d’Or: Full list of rankings as Harry Kane beats Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to prestigious award

The 2026 Ballon d’Or went to Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas. Kane thus became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the trophy while Putellas won the title a third time. She ended her Spanish teammate Aitana Bonmati’s hold on it, with the latter having won it for three successive years, before which Putellas herself won it twice in a row.

France’s Kylian Mbappe was second in the race for the men’s Ballon d’Or while Spanish forward Lamine Yamal finished third. Rodri, who had won the trophy in 2024, finished fourth while Argentina great Lionel Messi, who retired from international football last month, was fifth. Last year’s winner Ousmane Dembele finished seventh in the race.