2026 Ballon d’Or: Full list of rankings as Harry Kane beats Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to prestigious award

The 2026 Ballon d’Or went to Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas. Kane thus became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the trophy while Putellas won the title a third time. She ended her Spanish teammate Aitana Bonmati’s hold on it, with the latter having won it for three successive years, before which Putellas herself won it twice in a row.
France’s Kylian Mbappe was second in the race for the men’s Ballon d’Or while Spanish forward Lamine Yamal finished third. Rodri, who had won the trophy in 2024, finished fourth while Argentina great Lionel Messi, who retired from international football last month, was fifth. Last year’s winner Ousmane Dembele finished seventh in the race.
Here are the full rankings of the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or:
1 Harry Kane
2 Kylian Mbappé
3 Lamine Yamal
4 Rodri
5 Lionel Messi
6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7 Ousmane Dembélé
8 Erling Haaland
9 Michael Olise
10 Fabián Ruiz
11 Jude Bellingham
12 Pau Cubarsí
13 Achraf Hakimi
14 Vitinha
15 Declan Rice
16 Ferran Torres
17 Vinícius Jr.
18 Marc Cucurella
19 João Neves
20 Willian Pacho
21 Gabriel
22 Lautaro Martínez
23 Nuno Mendes
24 Luis Díaz
25 Marquinhos
26 Dayot Upamecano
27 Bruno Fernandes
28 Julián Quiñones
29 Sadio Mané
29 William Saliba
And here are the full rankings of the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or:
1 Alexia Putellas
2 Ewa Pajor
3 Khadija Shaw
4 Melchie Dumornay
5 Patri Guijarro
6 Caroline Graham Hansen
7 Pernille Harder
8 Claudia Pina
9 Alessia Russo
10 Temwa Chawinga
11 Yui Hasegawa
12 Klara Bühl
13 Mariona Caldentey
14 Wendie Renard
15 Cata Coll
16 Mapi León
17 Esmee Brugts
18 Barbra Banda
19 Tessa Wullaert
20 Selma Bacha
21 Scarlett Camberos
22 Manaka Matsukubo
23 Momoko Tanikawa
24 Kerstin Casparij
25 Caroline Weir
26 Alex Greenwood
27 Rose Lavelle
28 Lorena
28 Melvine Malard
28 Vivianne Miedema