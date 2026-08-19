2026/27 ISL to have 13 clubs, Diamond Harbour FC excluded

The AIFF said that the 2026/27 season of the ISL will be played in a double round-robin format. (ISL Photo)

The 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will have only 13 clubs as opposed to 14 last year, with West Bengal-based Diamond Harbour FC being the team excluded, a top official of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) told The Indian Express. Diamond Harbour FC had earned promotion to the ISL by winning the Indian Football League (IFL) last season.

The AIFF, in a statement late on Wednesday, stated that the league will follow a double round-robin format, thus potentially doing away with the knockout stage at the end of the season.

“The All India Football Federation, on behalf of the AIFF and the participating clubs, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, confirmed that the Indian Super League 2026-27 season will proceed with 13 participating clubs, playing in a double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis,” the statement said.