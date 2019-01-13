1956 Olympian footballer Mohammed Zulfiqar passes away

Former India footballer Mohammed Zulfiqaruddin, who was part of the fourth place finishing team in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Advertising

He was 83 and survived by three sons and two daughters.

India lost to Bulgaria 0-3 in the bronze-medal match in Melbourne to finish fourth, a result considered one of the finest moments in the country’s football history.

Zulfiqaruddin also represented India in the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games and the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia, a release from Telangana Football Association said.

He was the captain of Andhra Pradesh in the Santosh Trophy from 1955 to 1967. He also captained AP Police team from 1954 to 1967 and won IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup tournaments.

Advertising

A condolence meeting was held on Sunday at the Telangana Football Association office and it was attended by the office bearers.