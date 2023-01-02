scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

16 yellow cards, two reds: Mateu Lahoz, who showed 18 cards during the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup match lights up Barcelona-Espanyol La Liga meet

While seven of Barcelona players were booked, including left back Jordi Alba being sent off, six Espanyol also had their names written by the Spanish ref that included Vinicius Souza receiving two yellows and eventually a red.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been known for his harsh refereeing across world football corridors. (Reuters)
15 yellow cards. Two reds. A manager booked. Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz lived up to his reputation as he officiated the Barcelona-Espanyol La Liga contest that ended in a chaotic 1-1 draw on Saturday, December 31.

It was less than a month ago that Lahoz had shown 18 cards during the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal contest that ended with goalkeeper Emi Martinez calling him ‘useless’. It wouldn’t impact him in what was his latest refereeing gig in the Spanish premier division league as both teams ended the game with 10 men.

While seven of Barcelona players were booked, including left back Jordi Alba being sent off, six Espanyol also had their names written by the Spanish ref that included Vinicius Souza receiving two yellows and eventually a red.

Barcelona manager Xavi, who had said pre-match that he liked Lahoz as a ref also didn’t escape the referee’s book as he received a yellow in the stoppage time at Camp Nou.

“(Mateu Lahoz) whistled a lot of my games as a player. He speaks a lot, and that is positive. The referee is a judge and cannot get nervous, and he does not. It is difficult to be a ref,” Xavi had said ahead of the contest.

The former Barcelona and Spain player had contrasting comments afterwards, “Mateu controls and dominates the matches and today he has lost it. Today he gave out lots of cards and I told him so at the end. He must be a judge and for me the game has gotten out of control, yes.”

The defeat led to Barca dropping points for the third time this season, now level with Madrid on 38 points. The Blaugrana however, lead the La Liga and Champions League winners from last season on goals scored.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:57 IST
Inside Hrithik Roshan’s New Year celebrations at home with girlfriend Saba, his family as they light up sky lanterns. Watch

