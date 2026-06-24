How a 14-year old boy’s speech inspired Japan football team at World Cup

When 145 students and parents from East Tennessee Japanese School visited Japan’s World Cup training base in Nashville last week, one of them had a speech to deliver. Rui Nishizawa, 14, had rewritten the manuscript many times and practised reading it aloud repeatedly. He had even written a reminder to himself in the text: “Pause briefly.”

Standing in front of the Samurai Blue players and coaching staff, he said, according to Jiji Press: “When we face obstacles while studying and living away from our home country, the way you compete gives us the courage to never give up, no matter what.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reportedly asked staff to obtain a copy of the speech to display in the team’s dining hall. Reflecting on the moment afterwards, he said he “almost cried” when he realised his team’s efforts were encouraging children living far from Japan.