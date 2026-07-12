124-second Kane answer Japanese are using for Eiken Grade 1 English-speaking exams

Harry Kane didn’t quite score against Norway – that was left to his junior pro Jude Bellingham. But when he arrived to do media, he spoke like a hurricane packing in 390 words into into 124 seconds. On the other side of the world several Japanese looking out for videos of English footballers speaking, were completely flummoxed.

Using Kane for listening cues of Eiken Grade 1 English speaking exams, might not be a the easiest of ideas.

Voice teacher Molly Parker said last week that Kane comes from Walthamstaw and speaks with a North London, Estuary accent that thought not historically difficult to understand like of the North or Scotts is still an incantation too tough to grasp. It’s because of what Parker calls glottalisation or whistling. His t also sounds like f, think is fink.

Japanese online hoardes were naturally left ambushed as they attempted to understand his happy, hurried, humming talk.

Here’s what he said, “Tough game, hot hot, really brutal. Almost more difficult than Mexico with the heat and the humidity… but again we found a way. It wasn’t our prettiest performance. We know that. We know I said before at yesterday’s press conference, you know there’s another level we can reach. Still feel like we weren’t quite..haven’t reached as the team.

“But again we, we’ve got Jude, who was a game changer again today and the boys at the back defending picked us up. Everyone just putting in an amazing shift. This man now next to me as well, so, yeah, amazing shift for me and everyone, everyone involved just put the hard work. And the most important ingredient of the team is to have given that desire, that determination, and we showed that in abundance again today,” he said.

Kane was then asked if it would surprise him to know the manager wasn’t happy with the performance. “Has he told you that?”

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The storm picked up again. Not necessarily disagreeing with Tom Tuchel. “Yeah, he said that changing room, it was a massive congratulations and we should enjoy it and celebrate. I still feel like there’s a part of him that knows we can do better.” He recognised that it was only just the quarters, with Argentina looming. (Though Swiss were still in the frame then).

“Which, in a way, is a good thing….” Kane continued. “We’re in a semifinal at World Cup, knowing we can still improve, still find another level and there we got that as positive. We had the most important ingredients as a team. We showed that again today. If you can just start taking a little bit better with the ball with possession, then we got a couple big games ahead,” he said.

England need to go past France after Argentina. Or Spain.

Kane was asked about his backline: Djed Spence, Reece James, Dan Burn.

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“Yeah, we spoke about it six weeks ago when we met, about, you know, we’re gonna need everyone and I know sometimes the tournament doesn’t always feel like that. The guys who don’t always get the starting places can be disappointed, and of course they had that right, but whenever people come onto the pitch, they give their all to the shirt. For the badge. And today, the guys who came on, made the real difference. Yeah, Djed, in particular, was outstanding when he did come on – full energy he brought in the the 1v1 duels really helped change the game for us, and that’s what we need.”

His word mileage was as quick as the semis turnaround. “You know it’s a quick turnaround now. We play again on Wednesday. The match is gonna be even more difficult against Argentina or Switzerland, so we’re gonna need everyone this week as much as possible.”

Noel’s Wonderwall promise

While Kane’s interview after Mexico when he lost his voice went viral worldwide, this interview is a rage in Japan for how (and how quick) he speaks. But Kane’s singing voice hasn’t been spared scrutiny either.

Noel Gallagher would say on Twitter: “It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.” The drummy voiced singer has promised to sing if England win the World Cup.

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In yet another rendition Kane and Bellingham locked arms, as the whole team joined file, for another win celebration, though Argentina will be a wringer.