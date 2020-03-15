11 players test positive for coronavirus in Serie A

Five Sampdoria players have tested positive. (SampdoriaAC) Five Sampdoria players have tested positive. (SampdoriaAC)

Two more Fiorentina players and two more Sampdoria players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of infected Serie A players to 11 on Sunday.

Fiorentina’s Argentine international defender German Pezzella and on-loan forward Patrick Cutrone along with Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli and Bartosz Bereszynski are the latest to return positive tests for the virus.

Fiorentina said that Pezzella, 28, and Cutrone, 22, were both tested after showing some symptoms of the illness along with physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli, who also tested positive.

They are all in a good state of health in their homes in Florence, said the club in a statement. Their team mate Dusan Vlahovic tested positive on Friday.

Pezzella is in his third season at Fiorentina and has made 94 appearances. Cutrone was signed on loan from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Fiorentina’s most recent opponents were Udinese, who have suspended training and said that their squad will remain in self-isolation until March 22.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sporting events in the country which has been the worst-affected in Europe by the coronavirus. The death toll now stands at 1,441 in the country, up from 1,266 on Friday.

Later on Saturday, Depaoli said on his Instagram account that he had also contracted the coronavirus.

Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to reassure you that I’m fine, the 22-year-old Depaoli wrote.

One player at Juventus has also tested positive.

