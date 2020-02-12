WATCH: 10-year-old Kerala kid’s ‘zero-degree’ corner kick goal goes viral

Dani PK plays for Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC). Dani PK plays for Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC).

David Beckham has done it. Thierry Henry has done it. Toni Kroos has done it. But it’s not that easy to score a goal directly from a corner kick with the angle at its most acute. But Kerala’s 10-year-old Dani PK did it with the perfect swerve and the dip of a professional footballer and shot into fame on Tuesday.

Brought to internet’s attention by former Indian captain, Inivalappil Mani Vijayan aka IM Vijaya’s tweet, the sensational goal has apparently earned Dani the nickname of ‘Lionel’ according to The Week.

Dani studies in the fifth standard of Presentation School in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, and plays for Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC) club. On February 9, the day he scored from the corner kick, the 10-year-old scored a hattrick in the final of the All Kerala Kids Football tournament which was held at Meenangadi in the Wayanad district.

He was also adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for his 13 goals.

“Football is his favourite sport. He loves it so much that no matter how many footballs we buy him, he always asks for another,” said Abu Hashim, Dani’s father to The Week.

“Dani swears by Barcelona. So, no prizes for guessing who his footballing idol is,” he continued saying that his son wants to visit Spain during his vacation next year to meet his idol, Lionel Messi.

Such is his passion for the game that it has landed Dani a role in a Malayalam film Aanaparambile World Cup, which is supposed to be released in May. The film also has Vijayan and another former India international Jo Paul Ancheri playing themselves.

