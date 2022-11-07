10 players get sent off in Argentina Champions trophy final clash between Boca Juniors and Racing Club

The Argentina Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club ended in chaos with 10 players being sent off in San Luis.

The incident occurred in the final minutes of extra time after Racing’s Carlos Alcaraz directed a header into the corner to win the game 2-1 and wheel away in celebration.

The 19-year-old’s extended celebration after the goal in front of the opposition’s fans infuriated the Boca players and they pushed Alcaraz, grabbed his ear and threw the ball at him.

Referee Facunda Tello would then show the first red to Alcaraz and then dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles. It may be mentioned that in the dying moments of regulation time, Boca star Sebastian Villa and Racing man Johan Carbonero had already been sent off for getting into a fight which was caused due to a penalty appeal.

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

Facundo Tello gears up for the World Cup with a spectacular display in Boca v Racing pic.twitter.com/uoCbfMnoUy — James Dart (@James_Dart) November 6, 2022

Initially, Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing’s Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

Referee Tello, who has shown 612 yellow cards and 45 red cards in 118 matches in his career, will next travel to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, starting 20th November with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening game.