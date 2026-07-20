0 shots in 90 mins: Argentina’s unwanted record vs Spain in World Cup final

Argentina became the first side to fail to register a single shot in 90 minutes in a FIFA World Cup final when they were utterly dominated by Spain on Sunday. However, they still defended resolutely, taking the match to Extra Time.
Argentina’s task was made even tougher when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the second-half stoppage time after getting his second yellow card, meaning Argentina was down to 10 players. Fernandez was carded for a reckless play that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi cartwheeling into the air, and the card came out immediately.
Spain took 15 shots in regulation, Argentina none. Spain took nine corners, Argentina one. And somehow, 90-plus minutes of that sort of dominance wasn’t enough.
0 – Argentina are the first ever team to fail to have a single shot in 90 minutes in a FIFA World Cup final.
Blanks. pic.twitter.com/MfI6SwlunG
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026
It was the ninth 0-0 score at halftime in the 23 World Cup finals, including the 1950 Uruguay-Brazil match that wasn’t an actual final but decided the champion.
The other eight finals, besides Sunday’s, that were 0-0 at the half: Italy vs. Czechoslovakia in 1934; Uruguay vs. Brazil in 1950; Italy vs. West Germany in 1982; West Germany vs. Argentina in 1990; Brazil vs. Italy in 1994; Brazil vs. Germany in 2002; Spain vs. Netherlands in 2010; and Germany vs. Argentina in 2014.
There were only three total shots in the first half, the lowest in the first half of a World Cup final since records are available dating to 1966, according to Opta.
Argentina is seeking its fourth title, Spain its second — and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men’s and women’s soccer.
Argentina made three changes from its starting 11 for the semifinal win over England: Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Nico Gonzalez, along with defender Gonzalo Montiel were in, while midfielders Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, along with forward Giuliano Simeone, were dropped. And Argentina made an unplanned substitution late in the first half, with Nicolas Otamendi coming in at defense for an apparently injured Lisandro Martinez.
Spain kept its starting 11 from the semifinal win over France untouched.