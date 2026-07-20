0 shots in 90 mins: Argentina’s unwanted record vs Spain in World Cup final

Argentinian players argue with referee Slavko Vincic during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Argentina became the first side to fail to register a single shot in 90 minutes in a FIFA World Cup final when they were utterly dominated by Spain on Sunday. However, they still defended resolutely, taking the match to Extra Time.

Argentina’s task was made even tougher when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the second-half stoppage time after getting his second yellow card, meaning Argentina was down to 10 players. Fernandez was carded for a reckless play that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi cartwheeling into the air, and the card came out immediately.

Spain took 15 shots in regulation, Argentina none. Spain took nine corners, Argentina one. And somehow, 90-plus minutes of that sort of dominance wasn’t enough.