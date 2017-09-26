We are not afraid to play against the tough opponents, says India U-17 captain Amarjit Singh

India’s captain for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Amarjit Singh has said that his players have worked extremely hard in the last couple of years and are not afraid of facing tough opponents in the upcoming mega event, starting October 6.
“Under the new Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos we have learnt a lot of new things. The foreign tour has also helped us to be mentally tough against tough opponents. And now we are not afraid to play against the tough opponents,” said Amarjit.
India have been placed in Group A in the FIFA U-17 World Cup alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana.
The hosts will face USA on October 6, followed by Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
18 Dec
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Kerala Blasters FC
- 37’ Mohammed Rafi
ATK
- 44’ Henrique Sereno
“Our plan is to put the best foot forward for the upcoming tournament and play good matches. We have worked really hard and are capable of playing well. We can build good image of out team in the next few weeks during the tournament,” said the skipper. The Indian team will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.
N/A | 18 Dec
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Kerala Blasters FC
- 37’ Mohammed Rafi
ATK
- 44’ Henrique Sereno
- Kerala Blasters FC
- Key Stats
- ATK
- 1
- Goals
- 1
- 7
- TOTAL SHOTS
- 10
- 41
- BALL POSSESSION
- 59
- 4
- SHOTS ON TARGET
- 4
- 3
- CORNERS
- 8
- 18
- CROSSES
- 24
- 484
- TOUCHES
- 698
- 311
- PASSES
- 519
-
120'
Match Completed
Match Completed
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - ATK : Jewel Shaikh
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Cedric Hengbart
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - ATK : Javier Grande
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Elhadji Ndoye
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - ATK : Iain Hume
-
0'
penalty-shootout
penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German
-
120'
End of 2nd Half - Extra time
End of 2nd Half - Extra time
-
120'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
119'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
118'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
117'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
116'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique
-
116'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
113'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German
-
113'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
112'
Offside
Offside - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
110'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
109'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
109'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
108'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Javier Grande
-
108'
Free Kick
Free Kick - ATK : Javier Grande
-
108'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
106'
Offside
Offside - ATK : Iain Hume
-
106'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
105'
Start of 2nd Half - Extra time
Start of 2nd Half - Extra time
-
105'
Half Time - Extra time
Half Time - Extra time
-
105'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique
-
104'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
103'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Javier Grande
-
103'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
102'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German
-
101'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
100'
Yellow Card
Yellow Card - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
100'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
99'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique
-
99'
Free Kick
Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique
-
99'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
98'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Jewel Shaikh
-
98'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Prabir Das
-
98'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
97'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Javier Grande
-
95'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
95'
Substitution
Substitution - ATK (In: Ofentse Nato, Out: Henrique Sereno)
-
93'
Yellow Card
Yellow Card - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
92'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
92'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
92'
Free Kick
Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
91'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Javier Grande
-
90'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Jewel Shaikh
-
90'
Start of 1st Half - Extra time
Start of 1st Half - Extra time
-
90'
End of Second Half
End of Second Half
-
90'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
90'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
90'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
90'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
90'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German
-
90'
Free Kick
Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
90'
Foul
Foul - ATK : José Arroyo
-
90'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Javier Grande
-
90'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Javier Grande
-
90'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
90'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Prabir Das
-
90'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
90'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder
-
89'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
87'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Azrack Mahamat
-
87'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
86'
Off Target
Off Target - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
85'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Azrack Mahamat
-
84'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
84'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
84'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
83'
Offside
Offside - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
82'
Corner
Corner - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
82'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique
-
81'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
81'
Off Target
Off Target - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
78'
Substitution
Substitution - Kerala Blasters FC (In: Mohammed Rafique, Out: Mohammed Rafi)
-
78'
Substitution
Substitution - Kerala Blasters FC (In: Antonio German, Out: Duckens Nazon)
-
76'
Off Target
Off Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Duckens Nazon
-
76'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
76'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
75'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
75'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Prabir Das
-
73'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
72'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Javier Grande
-
72'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
72'
Free Kick
Free Kick - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
71'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
71'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
67'
Substitution
Substitution - ATK (In: Javier Grande, Out: Hélder Postiga)
-
67'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
66'
On Target
On Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
64'
On Target
On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Duckens Nazon
-
64'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
64'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
63'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
63'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
62'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
62'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
62'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
61'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
61'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
60'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
59'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
59'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
59'
Free Kick
Free Kick - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
58'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
58'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
58'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
54'
Corner
Corner - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
53'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
52'
Offside
Offside - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
51'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
50'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
50'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
50'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
49'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Iain Hume
-
48'
Off Target
Off Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
48'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
47'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
46'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Azrack Mahamat
-
46'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
46'
Start of Second Half
Start of Second Half
-
45'
Half Time
Half Time
-
44'
Goal
Goal - ATK : Henrique Sereno
-
44'
On Target
On Target - ATK : Henrique Sereno
-
44'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
43'
Free Kick
Free Kick - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
43'
Substitution
Substitution - ATK (In: Prabir Das, Out: Keegan Pereira)
-
41'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
37'
Goal
Goal - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi
-
37'
On Target
On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi
-
37'
Corner
Corner - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
36'
On Target
On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth
-
36'
Substitution
Substitution - Kerala Blasters FC (In: Elhadji Ndoye, Out: Aaron Hughes)
-
35'
On Target
On Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
35'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
33'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Duckens Nazon
-
33'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
32'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
32'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
32'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi
-
31'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
31'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
31'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth
-
30'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
29'
Foul
Foul - ATK : José Arroyo
-
28'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira
-
27'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
27'
Off Target
Off Target - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
25'
Yellow Card
Yellow Card - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
25'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder
-
24'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
23'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
23'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
23'
Off Target
Off Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
23'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
22'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
22'
Off Target
Off Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
21'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder
-
21'
Off Target
Off Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
21'
Free Kick
Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort
-
19'
Foul
Foul - ATK : José Arroyo
-
19'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
18'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira
-
18'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
18'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
18'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
18'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
17'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
17'
On Target
On Target - ATK : Sameehg Doutie
-
17'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
16'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth
-
16'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira
-
15'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
14'
Off Target
Off Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga
-
14'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
14'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira
-
13'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
13'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
12'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
12'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
10'
On Target
On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi
-
9'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack
-
8'
Corner
Corner - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte
-
7'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
6'
Cross
Cross - ATK : Iain Hume
-
5'
Foul
Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan
-
4'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
4'
Free Kick
Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain
-
3'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Jewel Shaikh
-
3'
Throw-In
Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed
-
2'
Goal Kick
Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder
-
2'
Cross
Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth
-
1'
Foul
Foul - ATK : Borja Fernández
-
1'
Throw-In
Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal
-
1'
Start of First Half
Start of First Half
Kerala Blasters FC
- 1 Graham Stack
- 5 Cedric Hengbart
- 6
Aaron Hughes 36'
- 9 Kervens Belfort
- 11 Ishfaq Ahmed
- 13 CK Vineeth
- 14 Mehtab Hossain
- 20
Mohammed Rafi 78'
- 21 Sandesh Jhingan
- 78
Duckens Nazon 78'
- 88 Azrack Mahamat
Substitutes
- 6 Aaron Hughes
- 20 Mohammed Rafi
- 78 Duckens Nazon
- 19
Elhadji Ndoye 85'
- 10
Antonio German 43'
- 7
Mohammed Rafique 43'
Manager
ATK
- 2
Henrique Fonseca Sereno 96'
- 4 José Luis Espinosa Arroyo
- 7 Iain Hume
- 8 Jewel Raja Shaikh
- 9
Hélder Postiga 67'
- 10 Borja Fernández
- 11 Sameehg Doutie
- 12 Pritam Kotal
- 20 Lalrindika Ralte
- 24 Debjit Majumder
- 80
Keegan Pereira 43'
Substitutes
- 2 Henrique Fonseca Sereno
- 9 Hélder Postiga
- 80 Keegan Pereira
- 15
Javier Lara Grande 54'
- 23
Ofentse Nato 25'
- 33
Prabir Das 78'
Manager
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App