Thursday, June 14, 2018
We are not afraid to play against the tough opponents, says India U-17 captain Amarjit Singh

India have been placed in Group A in the FIFA U-17 World Cup alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana.

By: PTI | Margao | Updated: June 13, 2018 3:27:21 pm
FIFA U17 World Cup, India U17 World Cup squad, Amarjit Singh, Amarjit Singh India U 17, Sports, Football News, Football India take on USA in their opening match of FIFA U17 World Cup on October 6. (Source: PTI)
India’s captain for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Amarjit Singh has said that his players have worked extremely hard in the last couple of years and are not afraid of facing tough opponents in the upcoming mega event, starting October 6.

“Under the new Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos we have learnt a lot of new things. The foreign tour has also helped us to be mentally tough against tough opponents. And now we are not afraid to play against the tough opponents,” said Amarjit.

The hosts will face USA on October 6, followed by Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

FT

18 Dec

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC

1
  • 37’ Mohammed Rafi
1

ATK

  • 44’ Henrique Sereno
Match Center

“Our plan is to put the best foot forward for the upcoming tournament and play good matches. We have worked really hard and are capable of playing well. We can build good image of out team in the next few weeks during the tournament,” said the skipper. The Indian team will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

FT

N/A | 18 Dec

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC

1
  • 37’ Mohammed Rafi
1

ATK

  • 44’ Henrique Sereno
  • Kerala Blasters FC
  • Key Stats
  • ATK
  • 1
  • Goals
  • 1
  • 7
  • TOTAL SHOTS
  • 10
  • 41
  • BALL POSSESSION
  • 59
  • 4
  • SHOTS ON TARGET
  • 4
  • 3
  • CORNERS
  • 8
  • 18
  • CROSSES
  • 24
  • 484
  • TOUCHES
  • 698
  • 311
  • PASSES
  • 519
  • 120'

    Match Completed

    Match Completed

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - ATK : Jewel Shaikh

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Cedric Hengbart

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Elhadji Ndoye

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - ATK : Iain Hume

  • 0'

    penalty-shootout

    penalty-shootout - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German

  • 120'

    End of 2nd Half - Extra time

    End of 2nd Half - Extra time

  • 120'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 119'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 118'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 117'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 116'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique

  • 116'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 113'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German

  • 113'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 112'

    Offside

    Offside - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 110'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 109'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 109'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 108'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 108'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 108'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 106'

    Offside

    Offside - ATK : Iain Hume

  • 106'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 105'

    Start of 2nd Half - Extra time

    Start of 2nd Half - Extra time

  • 105'

    Half Time - Extra time

    Half Time - Extra time

  • 105'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique

  • 104'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 103'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 103'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 102'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German

  • 101'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 100'

    Yellow Card

    Yellow Card - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 100'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 99'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique

  • 99'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique

  • 99'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 98'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Jewel Shaikh

  • 98'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Prabir Das

  • 98'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 97'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 95'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 95'

    Substitution

    Substitution - ATK (In: Ofentse Nato, Out: Henrique Sereno)

  • 93'

    Yellow Card

    Yellow Card - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 92'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 92'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 92'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 91'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 90'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Jewel Shaikh

  • 90'

    Start of 1st Half - Extra time

    Start of 1st Half - Extra time

  • 90'

    End of Second Half

    End of Second Half

  • 90'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 90'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 90'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 90'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 90'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Antonio German

  • 90'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 90'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : José Arroyo

  • 90'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 90'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 90'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 90'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Prabir Das

  • 90'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 90'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder

  • 89'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 87'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Azrack Mahamat

  • 87'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 86'

    Off Target

    Off Target - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 85'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Azrack Mahamat

  • 84'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 84'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 84'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 83'

    Offside

    Offside - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 82'

    Corner

    Corner - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 82'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafique

  • 81'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 81'

    Off Target

    Off Target - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 78'

    Substitution

    Substitution - Kerala Blasters FC (In: Mohammed Rafique, Out: Mohammed Rafi)

  • 78'

    Substitution

    Substitution - Kerala Blasters FC (In: Antonio German, Out: Duckens Nazon)

  • 76'

    Off Target

    Off Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Duckens Nazon

  • 76'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 76'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 75'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 75'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Prabir Das

  • 73'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 72'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Javier Grande

  • 72'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 72'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 71'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 71'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 67'

    Substitution

    Substitution - ATK (In: Javier Grande, Out: Hélder Postiga)

  • 67'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 66'

    On Target

    On Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 64'

    On Target

    On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Duckens Nazon

  • 64'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 64'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 63'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 63'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 62'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 62'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 62'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 61'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 61'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 60'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 59'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 59'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 59'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 58'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 58'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 58'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 54'

    Corner

    Corner - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 53'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 52'

    Offside

    Offside - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 51'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 50'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 50'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 50'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 49'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Iain Hume

  • 48'

    Off Target

    Off Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 48'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 47'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 46'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Azrack Mahamat

  • 46'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 46'

    Start of Second Half

    Start of Second Half

  • 45'

    Half Time

    Half Time

  • 44'

    Goal

    Goal - ATK : Henrique Sereno

  • 44'

    On Target

    On Target - ATK : Henrique Sereno

  • 44'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 43'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 43'

    Substitution

    Substitution - ATK (In: Prabir Das, Out: Keegan Pereira)

  • 41'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 37'

    Goal

    Goal - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi

  • 37'

    On Target

    On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi

  • 37'

    Corner

    Corner - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 36'

    On Target

    On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth

  • 36'

    Substitution

    Substitution - Kerala Blasters FC (In: Elhadji Ndoye, Out: Aaron Hughes)

  • 35'

    On Target

    On Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 35'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 33'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Duckens Nazon

  • 33'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 32'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 32'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 32'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi

  • 31'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 31'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 31'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth

  • 30'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 29'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : José Arroyo

  • 28'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira

  • 27'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 27'

    Off Target

    Off Target - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 25'

    Yellow Card

    Yellow Card - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 25'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder

  • 24'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 23'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 23'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 23'

    Off Target

    Off Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 23'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 22'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 22'

    Off Target

    Off Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 21'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder

  • 21'

    Off Target

    Off Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 21'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Kervens Belfort

  • 19'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : José Arroyo

  • 19'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 18'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira

  • 18'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 18'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 18'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 18'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 17'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 17'

    On Target

    On Target - ATK : Sameehg Doutie

  • 17'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 16'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth

  • 16'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira

  • 15'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 14'

    Off Target

    Off Target - ATK : Hélder Postiga

  • 14'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 14'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Keegan Pereira

  • 13'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 13'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 12'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 12'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 10'

    On Target

    On Target - Kerala Blasters FC : Mohammed Rafi

  • 9'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Graham Stack

  • 8'

    Corner

    Corner - ATK : Lalrindika Ralte

  • 7'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 6'

    Cross

    Cross - ATK : Iain Hume

  • 5'

    Foul

    Foul - Kerala Blasters FC : Sandesh Jhingan

  • 4'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 4'

    Free Kick

    Free Kick - Kerala Blasters FC : Mehtab Hossain

  • 3'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Jewel Shaikh

  • 3'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - Kerala Blasters FC : Ishfaq Ahmed

  • 2'

    Goal Kick

    Goal Kick - ATK : Debjit Majumder

  • 2'

    Cross

    Cross - Kerala Blasters FC : CK Vineeth

  • 1'

    Foul

    Foul - ATK : Borja Fernández

  • 1'

    Throw-In

    Throw-In - ATK : Pritam Kotal

  • 1'

    Start of First Half

    Start of First Half

Kerala Blasters FC

  • 1 Graham Stack
  • 5 Cedric Hengbart
  • 6 Aaron Hughes
    36'
  • 9 Kervens Belfort
  • 11 Ishfaq Ahmed
  • 13 CK Vineeth
  • 14 Mehtab Hossain
  • 20 Mohammed Rafi
    78'
  • 21 Sandesh Jhingan
  • 78 Duckens Nazon
    78'
  • 88 Azrack Mahamat

Substitutes

  • 6 Aaron Hughes
  • 20 Mohammed Rafi
  • 78 Duckens Nazon
  • 19 Elhadji Ndoye
    85'
  • 10 Antonio German
    43'
  • 7 Mohammed Rafique
    43'

Manager

ATK

  • 2 Henrique Fonseca Sereno
    96'
  • 4 José Luis Espinosa Arroyo
  • 7 Iain Hume
  • 8 Jewel Raja Shaikh
  • 9 Hélder Postiga
    67'
  • 10 Borja Fernández
  • 11 Sameehg Doutie
  • 12 Pritam Kotal
  • 20 Lalrindika Ralte
  • 24 Debjit Majumder
  • 80 Keegan Pereira
    43'

Substitutes

  • 2 Henrique Fonseca Sereno
  • 9 Hélder Postiga
  • 80 Keegan Pereira
  • 15 Javier Lara Grande
    54'
  • 23 Ofentse Nato
    25'
  • 33 Prabir Das
    78'

Manager

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

