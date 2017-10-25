Rhian Brewster’s hat-trick fires England into first ever FIFA U-17 World Cup final

Rhian Brewster scored a brilliant hat-trick against Brazil at Salt Lake stadium during the Fifa U-17 world cup semifinal match in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Rhian Brewster scored a brilliant hat-trick against Brazil at Salt Lake stadium during the Fifa U-17 world cup semifinal match in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A stunning hat-trick by Rhian Brewster saw title favourites England storm into the finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time on Wednesday at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In a high-intensity final, which witnessed a full-house at the Salt Lake stadium, the young Lions maintained their winning streak as they completely outplayed Brazil, sending them crashing out of the tournament with a 3-1 victory.

Ever since the opening day victory against Chile (4-0), England were deemed as the firm favourites to lift the title. Living up to their tag, the Young Lions were well organized and disciplined from the start. Despite being pressed hard at times by Brazil, the English defence kept their shape. Even in attacks they were patient and never went all guns blazing. Controlling the possession from the start, England began amicably and got the first goal in the 10th minute of the match as Brewster tapped in from a rebound. It was the perfect start for Brewster who turned out to be the tormentor-in-chief for the Brazilian defence as the night progressed. Brazil struck back 11 minutes later as the English defence went out of shape for a moment. A smart one-two by Paulinho saw the ball land on Wesley’s feet who smartly put the ball into the net past goalkeeper Latibeaudiere. However, England kept the pressure on their opposition and they finally managed to get a breakthrough six minutes before the half-time, courtesy, of Brewster’s positional awareness and a sublime finish.

The second-half began with Brazil being on the front foot. But they missed a few chances and ultimately paid the price in the 77th minute when Brewster completed his hattrick and sealed the deal for his side. Apart from Brewster, Phil Foden was the other star of the day as he played skillfully and controlled the ball in the middle. It was his sumptuous cross that brought about the third goal for England and was the final nail in the coffin for Brazil. As England progressed into their first FIFA World Cup since 1966, Steve Cooper and his boys showed some wonderful sportsmanship spirit by consoling their Brazil counterparts who were distraught after crashing out the World Cup.

