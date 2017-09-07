Pressure on me, not team: India U-17 football coach Luis Norton de Matos

Sunil Chhetri presents the jersey to India U-17 football team. Sunil Chhetri presents the jersey to India U-17 football team.

The Indian U-17 football team is going to create history as they prepare to participate for the first time in a FIFA World Cup. Preparing for the major event set to take place in October, Indian U-17 team coach Luis Norton de Matos said that as the coach of the team he is not afraid and puts the pressure on himself rather than the team.

With the football extravaganza just around the corner, the Portuguese coach, who started coaching the team in February this year, talked about the team’s preparation and how no expectations could work in their favour. “I put the pressure on me… with my experience as I am the coach and am not afraid. For them the aim is to win and I think we can. There is no pressure on the team as such, since they are not favourites to win the tournament. They have nothing to lose. They are fantastic players. If they win, they reach the sky,” he told indianexpress.com.

Insisting that the team has been playing really well, De Matos added, “For them, the most important thing in their conscious is the people in the stands, the crowds so they feel that those people go home proud. Indians play with logic. Even if they lose, they have a logical explanation. They will not put 100 or 200% but are going to put all their lives in this tournament. Perhaps that will not be enough at the end of the game. I also don’t know the reaction of the country when they play in Delhi in front of watchful eyes of 30000 to 40000 people.”

“As a player, they are bound to be nervous. The players do not know what to expect.from this. They know they are the first football players of the country to represent India in the World Cup. But the question is, can this be the generation in India to play nerve-wrecking football,” he added. Present on the occasion was also India captain Sunil Chhetri, who presented the team with their new Nike kit. India will be playing all their matches in Delhi.

