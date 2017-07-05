Esteban Cambiasso, Nwankwo Kanu to attend FIFA U-17 World Cup draw ceremony

Nwankwo Kanu has previously won the tournament with Nigeria in 1993. (Source: Twitter) Nwankwo Kanu has previously won the tournament with Nigeria in 1993. (Source: Twitter)

The official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 will be held in Mumbai on July 7 which will feature football Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu and marquee Indian sportspersons — Sunil Chhetri, India senior football team’s captain, and star-shuttler PV Sindhu. The draw will be held on Friday in Mumbai and the officials of participating teams and the host cities would be seen together on one stage. FIFA official website will telecast the event live.

Kanu has previously won the tournament with Nigeria in 1993 whereas Argentine legend Cambiasso participated in the 1995 edition. Kanu has celebrated many glories in his blistering football career as he first clinched the Olympic gold in 1996 and has won the African Player of the Year Award twice. He also played a role for Nigeria’s attack at the 1998, 2002 and 2010 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand, Cambiasso won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1997 and was a part of Argentina’s 2010 World Cup team. “The FIFA U-17 World Cup 1993 really spurred my career- within years of winning the title, I won the Olympic gold and from there as I would like to believe, there wasn’t any looking back,” said Kanu in a statement released by the FIFA and Local Organising Committee.

“This tournament provides youngsters the necessary stage for development and I believe this year’s edition will provide us all with exceptional talent – much like the previous tournaments.” he added.

