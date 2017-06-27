FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium almost match ready, says tournament director

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 tournament director Javier Ceppi said that the DY Patil Stadium is nearly match ready save for a few renovation work that is being carried out. (Source: File) FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 tournament director Javier Ceppi said that the DY Patil Stadium is nearly match ready save for a few renovation work that is being carried out. (Source: File)

FIFA U-17 World Cup’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) Tournament Director Javier Ceppi expressed his satisfaction with the match readiness of Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. It is one of the six venues designated for the tournament and Ceppi said that the ground and the rest of the training grounds barring one is almost match ready.

“The work for the last training site, owned by NMMC, has picked up and is looking like it will be done soon. The stadium is almost match ready – they are undertaking certain renovations that will make it an even better facility,” a media release quoted Ceppi as saying.

The tournament starts on October 6 and Navi Mumbai is one of the venues that host the opening matches. It is also set to host one of the semi-finals of the tournament. Ceppi said that there was considerable excitement generated for the tournament in the city. “People are starting to get excited about the Tournament and ticket sales have increased steadily, so we hope that fans take full advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

DY Patil Cricket Ground, DY Patil Football Ground, Yashwantrao Chavan Maidan and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation owned NMSA Football Ground are the four training sites for the teams playing in the tournament.

The other venues that will host matches in the tournament are Goa, Guwahati, Delhi and Kolkata. It is the first ever FIFA tournament that will be hosted by India.

