Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Injured Vlahović included in Serbia’s World Cup squad

Serbia opens against Group G favorite Brazil on Nov. 24 then plays Cameroon four days later before facing Switzerland on Dec. 2

Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic misses a chance during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Sweden. (AP)

Center forward Dušan Vlahović was included in Serbia’s squad for the World Cup on Friday despite missing his last four matches with Juventus because of a groin problem.

Vlahović hasn’t played since Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League with a loss at Benfica on Oct. 25.

But Serbia coach Dragan Stojković is prepared to wait until his star player is healthy — especially since Vlahović scored 50 goals in all competitions with Fiorentina and Juventus over the past two seasons. Aleksandar Mitrović, another prolific scorer, could provide quite a strike duo with Vlahović. Also included for Serbia was Filip Kostić, who has been providing assists for Vlahović with both Juventus and the national team.

In a 26-man team featuring 11 players from Serie A, Serbia’s midfield is led by Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Serbia open against Group G favorite Brazil on November 24, then play Cameroon four days later before facing Switzerland on December 2. The Serbs will play a pre-tournament friendly against Bahrain next Friday.

Serbia:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrović (Sevilla), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca), Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrović (Red Star Belgrade), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Miloš Veljković (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenović (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Eraković (Red Star Belgrade), Srđan Babić (Almeria)

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio), Saša Lukić (Torino), Marko Grujić (Porto), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Uroš Račić (Braga), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Ivan Ilić (Hellas Verona), Andrija Živković (PAOK Thessaloniki), Darko Lazović (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Dušan Tadić (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Filip Đuričić (Sampdoria), Luka Jović (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjić (Torino)

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:27:15 pm
