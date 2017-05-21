India U-17 win vs Italy not quite what it seems

Third and fourth division players comprised the representative Italian side that India beat 2-0 in Arezzo on Friday. Third and fourth division players comprised the representative Italian side that India beat 2-0 in Arezzo on Friday.

India’s under-17 team defeated their Italian counterparts 2-0 in Arezzo on Friday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) called the victory a “new chapter in Indian football” and in every press release, the AIFF mentioned that it was the ‘Italian U-17 national team’ that India defeated.

But the facts are something else. The Italian U-17 team last played a match on May 9, which ended in a 2-1 loss to Turkey at the U-17 European Championships. Italy, in fact, failed to qualify for the U-17 World Cup that will be held in India later this year.

Instead, the team that India beat was a representative side of players from the third and fourth divisions of Italian football, called Lega Pro and Lega Pro 2 respectively. None of the players who featured in the European Championship played Friday’s match and even the coach was different.

The result, however, sent the football fraternity into a tizzy. Former footballers, cricketers, movie stars, federation officials, sports ministry and even the Asian Football Confederation celebrated the ‘historic’ win, congratulating coach Luis Norton de Matos and his team.

But the match doesn’t even find a mention on the official website of the Italian football federation. The details of the match, including the squad, were instead available on Lega Pro’s website. The team, according to a circular on the website, was called ‘Representative of National Lega Pro’.

The Italian team that India defeated included players from third and fourth division Italian clubs Modena, Parma, Albinoleffe, Padua and Carrara, to name a few. The team was coached by Daniele Arrigoni whereas the national U-17 team is managed by Emiliano Bigica.

AIFF president Praful Patel and secretary Kushal Das were not reachable for comment. There were question marks over AIFF’s claims that India will be playing the Italian national team ever since the fixture was announced last month. Italy were to take part in the European Championships, which concluded on Saturday with Spain crowned as champions. Italy, meanwhile, crashed out in the group stage itself.

India’s preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup has been shambolic, on and off the field. After the unceremonious sacking of previous coach Nicolai Adam, this was India U-17’s first exposure trip under new coach Matos. The first half of the trip has been disastrous, with the team not able to win even one out of the seven matches played against club sides from Portugal. India lost five and drew two (against Benfica and Saint Leu).

The match against ‘Italy’ was seen as another important exposure for the team. Goals by Abhijit Sarkar and Rahul Praveen saw the team record a shock 2-0 win. With their fortunes tumbling, the AIFF used this result to create a buzz around the team. It was an Italian team. But not the national team, as claimed.

