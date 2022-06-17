India U-17 women’s team to play against Italy and Netherlands

India’s U-17 women’s team will travel to Italy and Norway for competing in two tournaments as part of its preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. India is hosting the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October-November.

The young tigresses will play two tournaments during their exposure tour – the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22-26 and Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1-7. This will be the first time the team is participating in the Nordic tournament.

India will face Italy on June 22 at the Gradisca d’lsonzo Stadium. Apart from India, Chile, Italy and Mexico will also be participating in the event, according to a press release issued by All India Football Federation. In the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway, eight teams will compete against each other – Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland and Sweden.

India will face Netherlands on July 1 at the Strommen Arena. Head Coach Thomas Dennerby who took charge of the team earlier this year has selected 23 players who will be playing the international games.

List of 23 players:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika

Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.