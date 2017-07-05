FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ticket sales reopen for the Rs 48 category

Salt Lake Stadium will play host to the U17 World Cup final. (Source: PTI) Salt Lake Stadium will play host to the U17 World Cup final. (Source: PTI)

After massive response by fans in Kolkata, Kochi and Guwahati, FIFA and the local organising committee has reopened the ticketing slots for the Rs 48 category for the upcoming U-17 World Cup in India. FIFA reopened the Phase I sales of the World Cup tickets which start at Rs 48 per match when bought in a package of the all matches at a certain venue. Salt Lake Stadium will host 10 of the matches in the FIFA U-17 World Cup – including the final on October 28 – with the extravaganza getting underway on October 6. The city showed maximum attention and interest with the tickets sold out in just 12 hours.

Keeping that in mind, FIFA has reopened the slots in the three cities to give more fans a chance to have a shot at watching the big event and the first time India is playing host to a FIFA event. The ticket sales have been reopened in these three cities in this price slots for three days.

“We’ve been really impressed with the interest in the tournament, especially in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kochi, and we’d like to give the fans there one more opportunity before the draw to book their place for this historic event in India. This is a beautiful demonstration of the love that Indian people have for football,” FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban said in a statement.

In the next step of organising of the big event is the draw which will take place on July 7 in Mumbai with legendary footballers Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu along with Indian sporting icons Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu to attend the ceremony. The same day, phase II of ticket sales will also begin which will cater to higher ticket prices. This phase will be from July 7-21 and will be exclusively for Visa card holders.

