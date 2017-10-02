FIFA U-17 World Cup: India undergo practice at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium

Players underwent their first practice session at the training pitch at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Source: Twitter) Players underwent their first practice session at the training pitch at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian football team on Monday underwent their first practice session at the training pitch at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The players had a feel of the floodlights at the pitch just adjacent to the stadium which will host all of India’s three matches on October 6, 9 and 12.

They trained for around two hours under the watchful eyes of head coach Luis Norton de Matos. The players were training at the Heritage School Ground in Gurgaon earlier before they shifted base to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli wished the players good luck for the U-17 World Cup. “Good Luck boys, make us proud!,” Kohli wrote on his official Twitter handle.

To this the official Twitter handle of the Indian national team replied: “Thank you @imVkohli for your support. Boys are leaving no stone unturned to make it count in #FIFAU17WC.”

