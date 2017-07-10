FIFA U-17 World Cup: England, Mexico, Chile give thumbs up to Salt Lake Stadium

Salt Lake Stadium will host the marquee game at the FIFA U-17 World Cup – the final. (File) Salt Lake Stadium will host the marquee game at the FIFA U-17 World Cup – the final. (File)

Coaches from three of the participating nations have given a positive vote of confidence to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata which will be the designated venue for the Group F matches and the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Inspecting the facilities at the Salt Lake Stadium, coaches of England, Mexico, Iraq and Chile were left pleased on Sunday which have the local organising committee a reason to breathe easy.

They were in the city on Sunday to inspect the ground, hotel and training facilities before they formally arrive with the teams and staff for the tournament that gets underway on October 6 with the final scheduled for October 28.

The teams are scheduled to arrive in the first week of October but England plan to get to the city before that to soak in the conditions and revel in Indian culture. “First impression is very good. It’s fantastic, we are absolutely delighted to get our draw here in Kolkata. We have no complaints. There’s such a good enthusiasm for football here,” said England coach Steve Cooper. “We have some provisional plans to come here a little bit earlier than the FIFA schedule. It’s a life experience as well — to come to India and experience the culture, everything that comes along with it is a very important experience for the boys.”

“We are really grateful for all the attention and reception in the city. We have seen the field and the stadium facilities. It’s state of the art work. The pitch is of first level. We are pleased to be here,” said Mexico interim coach Etchverria Perez Enrique.

“I love Kolkata’s history. The people here are very nice with us. We hope to have some great matches here. The stadium looks beautiful and all new,” said Chilie coach Hernan Caputto.

The stadium will play host to five Group F matches starting with Chile versus England on October 5 at 5 PM. In the knockout stages, Salt Lake Stadium will also host one pre-quarterfinal, the third place playoff and the summit contest.

