FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain outclass Mali 3-1, set up repeat of U-17 Euro final 

Abel Ruiz, jersey no. 9, scored twice in Spain’s win over Mali in the FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final. (Source: Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Abel Ruiz, jersey no. 9, scored twice in Spain’s win over Mali in the FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final. (Source: Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Both Ibrahim Kane and Cesar Gelabert fumbled for the ball inside the centre circle, but it was the Spaniard who managed to find his feet first. Gelabert charged forward, saw an opening, and slid the ball between the two Mali centre-backs for his captain Abel Ruiz to collect. On the second touch, Ruiz side-footed a low shot just inside the far post to double Spain’s lead.

It was a move that was typical of Spanish fluidity and precision on the day. A day before the semi-finals, Spain’s U17 coach Santiago Denia talked about his team remaining true to their own possession play. “We make small changes depending on our opponents,” he had said.

Against the African champions at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Denia’s team wasn’t quite allowed as much time on the ball as they’d have liked – they shared a 50-50 possession split. But Spain was more effective, especially in the last quarter.

Mali, like most African teams, had a reputation of being a speedy and physical team. These were traits they had used to beat Turkey, Iraq and Ghana in earlier matches. The European champions had the speed, and on Wednesday night, they were not out-muscled by Mali as they booked their place in the U17 World Cup final with a 3-1 win.

In the second minute itself, Spain had made their attacking intent clear. Ruiz, on the right flank, simply shrugged off Kane’s challenge to get in position to cross in. Sergio Gomez volleyed powerfully from inside the box, denied only by a quick-reflex save by goalkeeper Youssouf Koita.

Mali responded with waves of attacks, but couldn’t find the finishing touch. They ended the match with 29 shots at goal, but only four on target. Spain, with a reputation to live up to, was creative and purposeful. The passing exuded maturity and finesse, which help them control the midfield. At times, they wouldn’t shy away from playing a long ball upfield for a counter-attack. “We like to keep the ball and move with it,” Denia explained after the match.

It took the Spaniards only 19 minutes to break the deadlock through a Ruiz penalty. Gelabert had hassled the Mali defenders on a few occasions, but a fleet-footed run inside the box ended when he was brought down by Abdoulaye Diaby. Mali pressed for goals fiercely in the second half, holding most of the possession in the opening minutes. And in the 62nd minute, Cheick Oumar Doucoure unleashed a venomous drive from 20 yards, that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar, bounced inside the goal, but remained unseen by the referees.

Still Mali pressed on, but Spain kept snuffing out the counter-attacks. In the 71st minute, Sergio Gomez sprinted down the left flank on a break, and crossed for an unmarked Ferran Torres to head home the third. Three minutes later, Mali’s striker Lassana Ndiaye finally made a shot at goal count, after dispossessing a defender and neatly finishing with a close range strike. But Spain had done enough. They were comfortable in defence, and relentless on the ball in attack. The win now sets up a repeat of the U-17 European Championship final between England and Spain.

Mali’s ghost goal creates a furore

In the 62nd minute, Mali were robbed of what could have been a contender for goal of the tournament. Cheick Oumar Doucoure’s 20-yard strike came off the underside of the crossbar and bounced inside the goal, but wasn’t adjudged so. Though it wasn’t apparent in real time, replays – that were shown on the DY Patil Stadium’s scoreboard screen – left no doubt in anyone’s mind that the ball had crossed the line. The Mali dug-out protested furiously, and a support staff member also earned a yellow card.

The goal-line technology used at the senior World Cup and in Europeans leagues would have settled the matter. However, at the Under-17 there is no such provision. The Mali coach Jonas Komla refused to comment, but his opposite number from Spain, Santiago Denia, remained diplomatic. “I understand if the coaches were upset, but I don’t know if it would have changed the game. We have to respect the referees’ decision. But we might consider not to show the replay on the big screen inside the stadium in order not to influence the referee, coaches or fans.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App