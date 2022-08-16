scorecardresearch
FIH delegation in India, to hold meeting with CoA on Wednesday

The delegation is also scheduled to meet senior sports ministry officials, besides top officials of the Odisha government, the hosts for next year's World Cup.

August 16, 2022 8:36:28 pm
A delegation from International Hockey Federation (FIH) is in the capital to discuss the way forward and avert a possible suspension of Hockey India, currently placed under a Committee of Administrators.

A two-member delegation, led by newly-appointed acting president Seif Ahmed, arrived here on Monday for an emergency meeting to assess progress made with regards to the adoption of a new Constitution at HI. India is scheduled to host the 2023 Men’s World Cup.

The FIH delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Delhi High Court-appointed three-member CoA here on Wednesday.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet senior sports ministry officials, besides top officials of the Odisha government, the hosts for next year’s World Cup. The FIH had last month sought a “detailed timeline” from the CoA on the adoption of an amended Constitution and the holding of fresh elections at HI.

If the HI fails to adopt a Sports Code-compliant Constitution at the earliest, the country runs the risk of losing the hosting rights of the World Cup, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29.
According to a source, the required amendments in HI Constitution has already been made and elections to the executive board of the sports body are expected to be held on October 1.

“The CoA members are scheduled to meet the FIH delegation on Wednesday. The amendments to the HI Constitution, as per Delhi High Court orders, have already been done and it will be put before the FIH on Wednesday,” the source told PTI.

“As per the Delhi High Court orders, some amendments, like removing illegal posts, were needed to be made in HI Constitution to bring it in line with the National Sports Code, which has been done. Now the FIH will have to ensure whether it is in line with their Constitution.

“The CoA is in no mood to hang in there, and plans to hold the elections of HI executive board by October 1,” he added.

The world body delegation met with senior sports ministry officials on Tuesday and is set to visit next year’s World Cup host cities — Bhubaneswar and Rourkela — on Thursday and Friday to oversee preparations.

It will also hold discussions with senior Odisha government officials, including Vineel Krishna, Secretary Sports, and Youth Services, and Special Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Besides the FIH acting president, the world body delegation includes CEO Thierry Weil.

The FIH CEO had last month said they were hopeful of hosting the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

