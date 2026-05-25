Federation Cup finale disappoints as Indian javelin throwers miss CWG mark

After three days of record-breaking action at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, the finale turned out to be a letdown, with the javelin throw event not living up to expectations.

Despite six throwers with personal bests of over 80m and the presence of Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena, World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav, and Rohit Yadav, the event was subdued, with youngster Shivam Lohakare winning the competition with a new personal best of 81.71m.

The major shock came when none of the throwers breached 82.61m, the Commonwealth Games benchmark. Shivam’s effort was the only positive in the competition as he threw four 80m+ throws while favourite Sachin (79.4m) failed to touch the 80m mark.