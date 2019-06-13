Toggle Menu
Fans mock ICC with funny tweets as weather continues to play spoilsport in World Cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/fans-mocks-icc-with-funny-tweets-world-cup-5779206/

Fans mock ICC with funny tweets as weather continues to play spoilsport in World Cup

Rain, an almost daily fixture for most of England this time of the year, has turned out to be an unlikely, yet formidable opponent for the cricket teams this World Cup. So far, three matches have been washed out, the most in World Cup history.

Trent Bridge
It’s raining at Trent Bridge on Thursday and the toss has also been delayed. (Source: Twitter)

‘Rain, rain go away, India wants to play. Rain, rain go away, let India win the game.’ From cricket stands at Trent Bridge, to social media platforms Cricket fans from all across the globe are praying for a sunny day in England for cricket to start.

Three washouts in a week have left the fans far from amused. But even the English rain was not enough to deter them from whetting their satirical chops and using them against the helpless ICC, which is now left with little option but to brave the barbs.

World Cup 2019
With every time the rain stops the play, fans vent out their anguish in the most innovative ways on Twitter. Have a look at some of the humorous tweets:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

