Fans mock ICC with funny tweets as weather continues to play spoilsport in World Cup

‘Rain, rain go away, India wants to play. Rain, rain go away, let India win the game.’ From cricket stands at Trent Bridge, to social media platforms Cricket fans from all across the globe are praying for a sunny day in England for cricket to start.

Advertising

Rain, an almost daily fixture for most of England this time of the year, has turned out to be an unlikely, yet formidable opponent for the cricket teams this World Cup. So far, three matches have been washed out, the most in World Cup history.

Three washouts in a week have left the fans far from amused. But even the English rain was not enough to deter them from whetting their satirical chops and using them against the helpless ICC, which is now left with little option but to brave the barbs.

With every time the rain stops the play, fans vent out their anguish in the most innovative ways on Twitter. Have a look at some of the humorous tweets:

1.

2.

English weather 🙄

After 2 wins, I don’t want 1 point. I want another win!! Ffs 😖#INDvsNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rFpcKdXOAF — Snigdha Malhotra💙💚 (@itsSniggy) 13 June 2019

3.

Like Water Pola – Water Cricket to be introduced this year

Note: The match between India and Newzealand is delayed due to rain. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/yzsepm8fFf — Krishna Krish (@KNTedofficial) 13 June 2019

4.

Big breaking

New Zealand won the toss and elected to swim first.#indvnz rain #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/EPttrOdpL9 — Abhinav Tripathi (@Abhinav60309604) 13 June 2019

5.

#INDvsNZ . India won to toss decided to swimming first. pic.twitter.com/cCpo0F7l6u — Vikash singh (@Vikashk03197792) 13 June 2019

6.

The Covers are coming off is Cricket’s Sexiest reveal 😊#INDvNZ #IndvsNz pic.twitter.com/Ez06JgTPiK — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) 13 June 2019

7.

8.