Family, fans hail Kedar Jadhav’s selection in ODI team for West Indies tour

Family members and fans of cricketer Kedar Jadhav Sunday hailed his selection to the Indian ODI squad for the tour to West Indies next month. However, there were apprehensions about the middle-order batsman’s selection after he was dropped from the team after the league stage of the recently concluded ICC World Cup in England.

“We were fully confident Kedar would be picked,” his family said on Sunday minutes after BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad announced his name for the upcoming tour to the Caribbean.

“There is no reason why Kedar would not have been picked,” said Prasad at the press conference.

Due to his inconsistent performances during the World Cup, speculations were rife that Jadhav might not make the cut. He was replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the middle-order after the league game in the World Cup against England, which India lost by 31 runs despite being in a strong position while chasing the score of 338. Kedar had, however, played a handy knock against Afghanistan when all other Indian batsmen struggled.

Former Ranji Trophy player Santosh Jedhe too was confident of Jadhav’s selection. “When Kedar and Dhoni failed to chase the target against England, we have to consider that conditions in the second innings in England are generally not favourable to score freely,” he said.

He added that the Indian team should work more on chasing a total, highlighting that the two games that India lost in the ICC event recently were both while chasing against England and New Zealand. He said there was need to bring in innovative approach while batting second. He stressed that India should opt to field first after winning the toss in the upcoming series. “Batting line up can also be reshuffled to pick the right combination. A pinch hitter early can unsettle even good bowling attacks and help protect the top order batsmen on difficult wickets,” Jedhe said.