False ceiling falls at NIS Patiala during Independence Day celebrations

A portion of a false ceiling of the multipurpose hall-cum wrestling hall collapsed during the Independence Day celebrations at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Many elite campers, including the boxing team as well as the weightlifting team train at the venue but the function was attended only by diploma students and players from NCOE camps at the campus. Some of the students and players suffered minor injuries, with a video of the incident showing the portion of the false ceiling collapsing just as one of the students was set to perform on the stage.

“While the Independence Day function was held outside, the cultural performance for the Independence Day celebrations was being held at the multipurpose hall-cum wrestling hall this morning. It seems due to the incessant rain happening yesterday, water might have seeped in the roof and the false ceiling panel collapsed. There were minor injuries to the students and players and they were given treatment from the medical team present at NIS. Some students and players were sent for CT Scan and the medical reports of them have come and everyone is fine. I am currently on medical leave but our NIS director Sumit Miglani is coordinating the efforts,” DDG/Senior Executive Director NIS Vineet Kumar told The Indian Express.