False ceiling falls at NIS Patiala during Independence Day celebrations

Some of the students and players suffered minor injuries, with a video of the incident showing the portion of the false ceiling collapsing just as one of the students was set to perform on the stage.

Written by: Nitin Sharma
3 min readUpdated: Aug 15, 2026 11:05 PM IST
Attendees rush to safety after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed during a cultural event at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala on Saturday. (Express Photos By Harmeet Sodhi)Attendees rush to safety after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed during a cultural event at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala on Saturday. (Express Photos By Harmeet Sodhi)
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A portion of a false ceiling of the multipurpose hall-cum wrestling hall collapsed during the Independence Day celebrations at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Many elite campers, including the boxing team as well as the weightlifting team train at the venue but the function was attended only by diploma students and players from NCOE camps at the campus. Some of the students and players suffered minor injuries, with a video of the incident showing the portion of the false ceiling collapsing just as one of the students was set to perform on the stage.

“While the Independence Day function was held outside, the cultural performance for the Independence Day celebrations was being held at the multipurpose hall-cum wrestling hall this morning. It seems due to the incessant rain happening yesterday, water might have seeped in the roof and the false ceiling panel collapsed. There were minor injuries to the students and players and they were given treatment from the medical team present at NIS. Some students and players were sent for CT Scan and the medical reports of them have come and everyone is fine. I am currently on medical leave but our NIS director Sumit Miglani is coordinating the efforts,” DDG/Senior Executive Director NIS Vineet Kumar told The Indian Express.

The damaged ceiling at the multipurpose hall at NIS, Patiala. (Pic via special arrangement) The damaged ceiling at the multipurpose hall at NIS, Patiala. (Pic via special arrangement)

The NIS Patiala campus holds national camps for boxing, weightlifting as well some athletics camps, apart from running the national Centre of Excellence (NZCOE) centres in athletics, cycling, fencing, weightlifting and tennis. The centre also conducts workshops and diploma courses in sports coaching.

The institute complex was established in 1961 followed by the renaming of the institute as Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in 1973. (Pic Credit: NSNIS website) The institute complex was established in 1961 followed by the renaming of the institute as Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in 1973. (Pic Credit: NSNIS website)

The institute complex was established in 1961 followed by the renaming of the institute as Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in 1973. The complex, which covers a total area of 268 acres, currently has nine hostels and with 432 rooms which house offices, a library, a museum, staff clubs and classrooms, as well as a guest house. Kumar also spoke about taking measures to stop such mishaps. “We will do the structural audit and see whether the maintenance protocols have been followed or not,” said Kumar.

An eye witness, who was present at the function and did not wish to be named, spoke about the incident. “We were preparing to watch the cultural performance when one portion of the false ceiling fell. Suddenly there was panic and the students and players rushed out of the hall urgently. Some of them received injuries and were attended to by the medical staff at NIS followed by some being taken for a CT scan and other medical procedures,” said the eye witness.

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Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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