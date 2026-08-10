Esports World Cup: India teams Orangutan and GodLike reach PMWC Grand Finals

Orangutan and GodLike Esports made history by becoming the first Indian teams to qualify for the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) Grand Finals at the Esports World Cup 2026 in currently underway in Paris. The PMWC group stage saw Orangutan and GodLike Esports both securing their places in the finals after finishing among the top five in their respective groups, according to a release.

The 32-team field was divided into two groups of 16, with each team playing 12 matches. Orangutan finished second in Group A with 91 points, just 16 behind group leaders 4Thrives, while GodLike Esports finished third in Group B with 105 points and 73 finishes, the second-highest tally in their group.