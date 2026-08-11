Greek Freak, Magnus Carlsen, gaming: Something for everyone at Esports World Cup

The Arc de Triomphe glows in the colours of the Esports World Cup. A giant screen at the Trocadéro flickers with live matches. Billboards along the Champs-Élysées flash players’ faces instead of perfumes. The streets of Expo Porte de Versailles buzz with fans gathered around the entrance of the exhibition centre.

Paris has been taken over by gaming.

For seven weeks, the French capital has become the global heart of competitive gaming or rather, Esports. More than 2,000 players, 200 clubs, from over 100 countries have descended on the City of Light. A record $75 million (approx INR 715 cr) prize pool is up for grabs across 25 tournaments. And the city, with its storied history of hosting world-class events and multicultural exposure, has embraced its new role as the epicentre of Esports with open arms.

But this marriage of tradition and technology almost never happened. The Esports World Cup 2026 was supposed to be in Riyadh for its third straight edition. It was forced to move out just weeks before due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, and what followed was a logistical miracle.

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the venue of Esport World Cup 2026. (Express Photo) Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the venue of Esport World Cup 2026. (Express Photo)

Teams and equipment were airlifted across continents. Visas were fast-tracked. A venue was transformed. And Paris, a city known for its reverence for art and culture, opened its doors to a new kind of spectacle.

Right from the moment one steps out of Charles de Gaulle International Airport and goes towards the city centre, the effort to make this event visible is unmistakable. The underground subways, metro stations, hoardings and billboards along the highways are all part of a meticulously planned campaign to ensure that the EWC is impossible to miss.

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Nassim, a local Parisian, was one of those who couldn’t help but notice.

“We can see the promotion, the marketing, from a remote standpoint. It’s really huge. Even if you are not from the Esports community, you can see it in the streets… the billboards of the event, and it happening for so many weeks reflects the scale of this event,” he says.

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“There are a lot of people, not just from Paris but from all around the world, who have come here to share their love for Esports. So I believe that is a success to that degree.”

Nassim calls himself a casual gamer, but today, something else brought him to the event. “I play Rainbow 6 Siege, but today I am only here for Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

The NBA legend came for a fan meet-and-greet session, and Nassim believes his presence has driven a surge in interest as well. The pull of such icons has been a big reason for a large crowd.

Various attractions

While Nassim only travelled a few kilometres, brothers Ori and Itai convinced their father to come all the way from London to meet their favourite hoopster. The duo didn’t even demand an autograph from the Miami Heat star; only a selfie would do.

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Ori admitted on behalf of both brothers: “We don’t know anything about it (Esports World Cup). We are only here for Giannis.”

But his brother Itai also had his eyes on another icon. “I know that Magnus Carlsen is playing here. I want to meet him.”

Ori is such a big fan of Antetokounmpo that he has kept the ‘Greek Freak’ as his mobile phone’s wallpaper.

L-R: James Kleban with his cousin and mother & Giannis Antentokounmpo on Ori’s phone’s wallpaper. (Express Photo) L-R: James Kleban with his cousin and mother & Giannis Antentokounmpo on Ori’s phone’s wallpaper. (Express Photo)

While autographs may not work for some, Octave, who came with his little brother and mother, was content after receiving signatures from his favourite players. Octave travelled to Paris from Nancy, a city in northeastern France.

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“I had a lovely time in there. I met all the professional players. They signed our cards. It was very cool. I hope to see them again tomorrow,” he says.

Octave plays Rocket League with his friends and wants to do so professionally in the future. He says he is hopeful of making a career in this domain.

Making a living in Esports hasn’t always been a feasible option. But now that the Esports space has outgrown its nascent stage, James Kleban’s mother would like her son to give it a shot.

Octave with signed T-shirt with his brother and mother. (Express Photo) Octave with signed T-shirt with his brother and mother. (Express Photo)

James, who lives in Dallas, came to the event with his French mother and cousin.

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“It was a great experience for us,” he says. “I am going to come tomorrow as well. It’s all so fun. So cool to see all the players hanging around. Some professional athlete came and sat next to me.”

He plays Fortnite and Minecraft and wishes these games would be included in the Esports category. His mother was surprised to learn that players do not represent a particular country but only a franchise. However, when she heard about the Esports Nation Cup – an event where players compete under the banner of their franchises but represent their countries – her perspective changed. Now, she wants her son to give it a serious shot.

Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer of the Esports Foundation, gave a detailed account of the event’s success.

“Paris has been an exceptional host for the Esports World Cup. The response from fans has been incredible, with more than 150,000 tickets already sold and sold-out finals across our main stages. What has been particularly exciting is seeing EWC extend beyond the venue and become part of the city itself, reaching audiences across Paris and welcoming fans from around the world,” he said.

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He added: “Paris has a deep connection to esports, with world-renowned clubs and a passionate gaming community, and bringing EWC here has given us the opportunity to build on that foundation while introducing the event to entirely new audiences.”

(The writer is in Paris at the invitation of the Esports Foundation)