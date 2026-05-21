Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Saudi Arabia to France amid Middle East war escalation

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East following an escalation into full-blown war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, which was originally scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, has been relocated to France.

The tournament will now be held in the French capital, Paris, instead of Riyadh, the Saudi capital. The competition is set to run from July 6 to August 23.

The Esports Foundation (EF) announced the development late on Wednesday. “The Esports Foundation is guided by a long-term vision of growing its international tournaments and competitions through collaboration with audiences, partners, and host markets around the world over time. Following an extended evaluation process, and in light of the current regional situation, the Esports Foundation decided to accelerate that international rotation ambition for the 2026 edition, offering clarity and stability for players, clubs, publishers, partners, and fans worldwide, while preserving the tournament’s scale, structure, and competitive integrity,” the EF statement read.