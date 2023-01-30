scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
England cricket couple Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt to go by their married names

Sciver and Brunt got engaged back in October 2019 and it was decided that their marriage would take place in September 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

England cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. (Instagram/englandcricket)

In a first, England women cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who married each other in May 2022 will now go by their joint married names.

Sciver and Brunt will now be called Nat Sciver Brunt and Katherine Sciver Brunt, respectively. The duo had changed their names after marriage but didn’t carry that over to cricket.

However, ahead of a T20 World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, the news was announced by England Cricket as they took to Twitter and wrote: “Two new names on the scorecard! Our all-rounders will go by their married name moving forward – introducing the Sciver-Brunts. ❤️”

Ever since the picture of the couple in their new kit was revealed, fans have been reacting to it.

“This is so wholesome…best thing on the internet today,” a fan wrote.

Another chimed in and commented: “This is the cutest thing ever!”

While a third replied, “So proud of these two…so happy to see this.”

The all-rounders were members of the 2017 World Cup winning squad and have also represented England at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 that was held in New Zealand last year.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 18:27 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
