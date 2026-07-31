Emily Campbell: From Celebrity MasterChef to top of weightlifting podium

England's Emily Campbell competes in the Women's +86kg weightlifting final during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Campbell went on to win the gold medal in the event. (PTI Photo)

Never tell the likes of Erling Haaland or CWG champ Emily Campbell to go back to the kitchen. They might actually enjoy it.

Haaland made cooking by top-tier macho athletes look cool, in June. Videos of his tomahawk steak preparations went viral during the World Cup. Now, England’s decorated weightlifter Emily Campbell, a double Olympic medallist, is rounding off her Commonwealth Games campaign winning the 86+ kg gold, coming into the Games straight from the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen where she unfurled her signature dish – a classical Caribbean curried mutton.

The 32-year-old lifted a total of 278 kg (115 Snatch + 163 Clean & Jerk), for a Games record. She was the only British lifter to be sent to Paris Olympics, and returned with a silver. “It was really nice for me to do something without being Emily the weightlifter. Food is something I’ve always been massively passionate about. MasterChef was definitely more nerve-racking than this,” she said as per Essentially Sports, of her second CWG title.