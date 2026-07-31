Emily Campbell: From Celebrity MasterChef to top of weightlifting podium

Emily Campbell is usually the chef for fellow athletes during a camp

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJul 31, 2026 08:19 PM IST
England's Emily Campbell competes in the Women's +86kg weightlifting final during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Campbell went on to win the gold medal in the event. (PTI Photo)England's Emily Campbell competes in the Women's +86kg weightlifting final during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Campbell went on to win the gold medal in the event. (PTI Photo)
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Never tell the likes of Erling Haaland or CWG champ Emily Campbell to go back to the kitchen. They might actually enjoy it.

Haaland made cooking by top-tier macho athletes look cool, in June. Videos of his tomahawk steak preparations went viral during the World Cup. Now, England’s decorated weightlifter Emily Campbell, a double Olympic medallist, is rounding off her Commonwealth Games campaign winning the 86+ kg gold, coming into the Games straight from the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen where she unfurled her signature dish – a classical Caribbean curried mutton.

The 32-year-old lifted a total of 278 kg (115 Snatch + 163 Clean & Jerk), for a Games record. She was the only British lifter to be sent to Paris Olympics, and returned with a silver. “It was really nice for me to do something without being Emily the weightlifter. Food is something I’ve always been massively passionate about. MasterChef was definitely more nerve-racking than this,” she said as per Essentially Sports, of her second CWG title.

Both Haaland and Campbell had taken ownership of the meals-to-muscle journey, learning meticulously about every morsel they consumed.

For Campbell, who grew up in Nottingham, cooking was something she loved and competing in the culinary space came with the motto she told BBC about – “Life’s too short not to challenge yourself!”

England's Emily Campbell celebrates after winning the Women's +86kg weightlifting final during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Campbell went on to win the gold medal in the event. (PTI Photo) England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning the Women’s +86kg weightlifting final during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Campbell went on to win the gold medal in the event. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to BBC’s food section, Campbell would say, “I’m confident in the kitchen, but there’s a lot I want to know. My good friend Kadeena Cox won the show, and it inspired me to give it a go — we are bonded by food!”

Cox had gone on to overcome an uncomfortable relationship with food, suffering from bulimia, which was in fact caused by the massive pressure that elite athletes are put under to look a certain way. She won Celebrity MasterChef and fell in love with food again.

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Campbell was expected to consume 3,500 calories daily to stay fuelled. It’s why she got into the habit of cooking not mere huge portions but for big groups. “Well, I cook as two people, Emily the Athlete, and Emily the person. I find it much easier being the chef for multiple people, not just one. I’m usually the chef on training camps for my athlete friends,” she would tell the same media.

Campbell was the only European super heavyweight to qualify for Paris, and her early struggle included local businesses literally dropping off fruits and vegetables at her place to ensure she got her necessary intake. After a crowdfunding request on Tiktok, local cobblers fashioned her the lifter’s stability waist belt. But it was her childhood that shaped her cooking instinct.

England's Emily Campbell celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's +86kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) England’s Emily Campbell celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s +86kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Reggae and food

“My mum and dad always shared the cooking, but Sundays were my dad’s Caribbean cooking day,” she told BBC. She would wake up on Sundays to the wafting aromas of curried mutton, rice and peas, with reggae in the background. “I would also eat Curry Goat and rice at my grandparent’s house after dance class,” she recalled.

Caribbean curried mutton carries distinct flavours of spring onion and thyme marinated goats, and the Jamaican curry mix – it’s garam masala core spices and stronger turmeric and ginger.

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As Campbell grew up, she took to putting a Jamaican spin on her favourite Mexican. “I cook for myself every day. I’ll make salmon, rice and grilled veg, Chicken Laksa, Chicken Caesar Salad, (Hawaiian) poke bowls (with tuna) or Spaghetti Bolognese,” she said.

Her MasterChef credentials? When asked what she would cook to impress friends, she reeled off, “I’d go for a starter of Mushroom Bruschetta, a main of Grilled Salmon, chive mash, garlic broccoli and green beans with a lemon and tarragon sauce. For dessert I’d go for a Biscoff cheesecake with cream.”

Her social media feed has 99 percent reels on lifting techniques and interesting Olympic themed hairdos for competition. But there’s a sprinkling of cook-off videos with fellow lifter Zack George — where Campbell discusses basics. Nothing as complex as her favourite cuisine Japanese — sushi, teppanyakis and ramen, but salads and mac and cheese. Nutritionists have been curating bespoke meals for elite athletes for long. And then come along, Haaland and Campbell, who stir up a nice storm and feed themselves in the kitchen.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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