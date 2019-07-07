Ellyse Perry scalps 7 for 22 as Australia thrash England in Women’s Ashes

England’s Ashes hopes all but disappeared in the space of two hours at Canterbury on Sunday, as they were bowled out for 75 in 32.5 overs chasing 269, leaving Australia 6-0 up on points having won all the ODIs in the series. It is still mathematically possible for England to win back the trophy but they need to win every remaining match to do so: something that looks distinctly unlikely after this horror show.

Ellyse Perry delivered a hammer blow to England’s hopes of regaining the Women’s Ashes as her seven for 22 helped Australia complete a clean sweep of one-day international wins. Set 270 for a victory that would have given them some momentum heading into the only Test, England capitulated to 75 all out from 32.5 overs, undone by the accuracy of Perry, who recorded the best ODI figures by an Australian.

At 21 for six, England were in danger of folding to their lowest-ever total though Laura Marsh’s 21, allied to Fran Wilson’s 17 and Anya Shrubsole’s 11, meant they avoided that ignominy.

Nevertheless, they were the only three England batters to reach double figures on a forgettable afternoon for the hosts, who had earlier won the toss and elected to field. Half-centuries from Alyssa Healy (68) and captain Meg Lanning (69) at better than a run a ball helped to usher Australia to 269 for seven. Nat Sciver removed both Healy and Lanning en route to figures of three for 51 before Perry took centre stage.