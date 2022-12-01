Eliud Kipchoge set for Boston Marathon debut next year

Kenya’s marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on April 17 next year, the 38-year-old said on Thursday, as he seeks a fifth victory in one of the six World Marathon Majors.
The two-times Olympic champion has already triumphed in the London, Berlin, Chicago and Tokyo marathons which are part of the majors and said in a statement released by his NN Running Team that he was ready for the next step.
“I’m happy to announce in April I will compete in the Boston Marathon,” Rio and Tokyo Olympic champion Kipchoge said. “A new chapter in my Abbott World Marathon Majors journey.”
Boston… it’s time.@EliudKipchoge #BostonMarathon #oneBOSTON #Boston127 pic.twitter.com/1QTWuSbiGq
— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) December 1, 2022
Kipchoge, who has won 15 out of his 17 career marathons, shattered his own world record in September, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 to shave half a minute off his previous world best set four years ago.
He has a total of 10 major titles but has previously not taken part in Boston and New York. Kipchoge is the only man to run a sub-two-hour marathon when he crossed the finish line in 1:59.40 on a specially designed track in Vienna in 2019. The time was not officially recognized, however, because it was not set in competition.