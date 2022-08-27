scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat Indian Air Force 2-0 to book quarterfinal berth

Goals from Senegalese defender Ousmane Ndiaye (33rd minute) and young forward Rahul Paswan (87th minute) helped the Black Panthers secure their spot in the last eight stage.

Mohammedan SC and Indian Air Force players in action. (Twitter/Durand Cup)

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup after registering a 2-0 win over Indian Air Force.

Goals from Senegalese defender Ousmane Ndiaye (33rd minute) and young forward Rahul Paswan (87th minute) helped the Black Panthers secure their spot in the last eight stage and also register their third win in the tournament from as many matches. Mohammedan had their first attempt in the sixth minute when a long-ranger by Tajik midfielder Nuriddin Davronov missed the target. In the 20th minute, Pritam Singh was played on by Trinidadian talisman Marcus Joseph but the former’s shot was too weak and was easily kept out by IAF custodian Subhajit.

Just over 20 minutes into the game, the Airmen had their only shot on goal but Saurav Sadhukhan’s effort from distance did not cause much trouble to the MSC keeper, Sankar Roy.

Mohammedan’s long search for goals finally paid off when Ndaye headed the ball in off a cross from Faslu in the 33rd minute.

Mohammedan could have doubled their lead in the 42nd minute through Faslu but he fumbled from one-on-one with Airmen keeper Subhajit. After the restart, MSC continued their authority and it was in the 57th minute, Rahul Paswan had a golden chance to double the lead when he intercepted a back-pass, rounded the keeper but shot into the side-netting of an open goal.

Marcus was at it again in the 65th, this time driving into the box and laying it off beautifully for Paswan, but the latter ballooned his shot way over Subhajit’s goal. Mohammedan continued with their attacks in search of the all-important second goal and it was in the 81st minute, Marcus found substitute Kenya Lewis out on the left wing, who neatly dodged his marker to drive in and crossed for Pritam, but his volley across the goal just missed the target.

The local side finally found their second goal in the 87th minute, when Marcus, after taking a corner, got the ball back from Ndiaye.

He chipped in and Paswan executed a wonderful spot jump to nail a header into the back of the goal.

Mohammedan has one final game remaining against ISL giants Bengaluru FC, but the outcome of the match will hardly matter for the Black and Whites.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 08:44:48 pm
