Dmitry Dmitruk appointed as coach of Indian boxing team for next two years

New Delhi: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) appointed veteran coach Dmitry Dmitruk as the Indian boxing team’s foreign coach for the next two years. Before taking up the role in India, he was the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as well as the Irish National Junior and Youth Teams for the last 12 years.

The 47-year-old played a key role in elevating Ireland boxing team’s performances and nurturing young talent over the course of his stint in Ireland. He has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to World Championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games. As part of the Irish boxing team’s coaching staff, he contributed significantly to the qualification of the country’s boxers for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,” said Dmitruk.

Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country. His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence,” Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said.