scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Dmitry Dmitruk appointed as coach of Indian boxing team for next two years

Dmitry Dmitruk has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to World Championships silver medals and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the European Games

Dmitry Dmitruk, Indian boxing team, BFI, Indian boxing,Dmitry Dmitruk, who is the Indian boxing team's new foreign coach. (Photo: BFI)
Listen to this article
Dmitry Dmitruk appointed as coach of Indian boxing team for next two years
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

New Delhi: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) appointed veteran coach Dmitry Dmitruk as the Indian boxing team’s foreign coach for the next two years. Before taking up the role in India, he was the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as well as the Irish National Junior and Youth Teams for the last 12 years.

The 47-year-old played a key role in elevating Ireland boxing team’s performances and nurturing young talent over the course of his stint in Ireland. He has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to World Championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games. As part of the Irish boxing team’s coaching staff, he contributed significantly to the qualification of the country’s boxers for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,” said Dmitruk.

Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country. His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence,” Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 15:55 IST
Next Story

Over 1,200 pangolins poached, trafficked in India during 2018-22: Report

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
close