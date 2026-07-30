Para Athletics: Dilip Gavit, Basil ensure top two podium finish for India

Dilip Mahadu Gavit celebrates his gold medal after finishing first in the 100m T47 Final. (Screengrabs: SonyLiv)

Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil finished at the top two positions in the men’s 100m T47 category to win gold and silver medals for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

It was a stunning run from Gavit in the Lane 7 as he accelerated massively in the last 30m to clock 10.71s while his counterpart Basil clocked 10.83s to finish in the second spot.

This is the second time India has done a podium double in Para Athletics after the gold and bronze medal of Sharmila Dhanker and Shilpa in the women’s shot put F57.

Gavit, the 23-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra, is an Asian Para Games medallist from the 2022 edition where he won a gold medal in the men’s 400m T47.