Para Athletics: Dilip Gavit, Basil ensure top two podium finish for India

Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil finished at the top two positions in the men’s 100m T47 category to win gold and silver medals for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
It was a stunning run from Gavit in the Lane 7 as he accelerated massively in the last 30m to clock 10.71s while his counterpart Basil clocked 10.83s to finish in the second spot.
This is the second time India has done a podium double in Para Athletics after the gold and bronze medal of Sharmila Dhanker and Shilpa in the women’s shot put F57.
Gavit, the 23-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra, is an Asian Para Games medallist from the 2022 edition where he won a gold medal in the men’s 400m T47.
T47 is the category where athletes have a unilateral upper limb impairment, such as a below-elbow or wrist amputation or similar reduced function, paired with normal leg function.
Gavit’s right hand was amputated after he fell down from a mango tree as a five year old. He started his athletics career at the age of 17 by coach Vajinath Kale.
He spotted young Gavit at a local meet about six years back. “I’ll be honest. It wasn’t like that he was a great runner at that time nor did I see something special in him. I just wanted the young child to have a fair chance at the sport, and that could happen only with good formal coaching,” coach Kale had told this newspaper back in 2021.
Meanwhile, the other medallist Basil was born without his right arm.
The sprinter from Kerala started sprinting at the age of 16 and after a strong breakthrough year in 2026 booked his berth for the Commonwealth Games.
Interestingly, Basil defeated Gavit during the CWG trials in the T46-47 final, finishing ahead of Gavit with 10.64s.
With this performance, Gavit became the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Para Athletics and only the second Indian para athlete overall to win a CWG Para Athletics gold, after Sharmila’s gold in the Women’s Shot Put F57 event.