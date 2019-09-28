Diana Edulji refuses to take up MCA membership till BCCI elections

Diana Edulji, one of the three members of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator (COA), has recused herself from taking membership of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) until the BCCI elections get over.

The Indian board had asked all former international and retired domestic cricketers — men and women — to apply for ICA’s membership. Then, on Friday, the MCA issued a notice to former international players hailing from its jurisdiction to become a member to get voting rights at the MCA election to be held on October 4.

However, Edulji believes that since she is part of COA, it will unfair if she takes up the membership and voting rights in the MCA and ICA elections.

“I have not filled up any form and will not do it as I am currently a COA member. I thought it will be unfair if I vote in election process of players or in MCA election. That is why I have decided to stay away from it. I will only become a member once the BCCI election is over and our responsibility ends,” Edulji told The Indian Express.

As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, each association will have to make its former international cricketers a member with voting rights. Edulji had played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs in a career spanning over 17 years, taking 63 and 46 wickets respectively. Though she represented Railways, Edulji resides in Mumbai. The BCCI has left the onus on international cricketers to choose which association they would prefer to become a voting member of.

It is not the first time Edulji has recused herself. Last year, the former India captain had refused to accept CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award conferred upon her by the BCCI. Edulji, in a statement released shortly after BCCI’s announcement of the 2016/17 list of lifetime achievement awardees, said that it won’t be appropriate for her to accept the award while she remains a member of the CoA.

“Since I am a member of the Hon’ble Supreme Court appointed committee of administrators of the BCCI, I do not think it is appropriate for me to accept this honour at this juncture. I have discussed my decision with my family, friends and well-wishers who wholeheartedly support my decision not to accept the award during my tenure as a member of the COA.”