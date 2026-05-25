Pole vault national record bettered twice as Dev, Kuldeep try to outdo each other

The duo, who train together at the Madhya Pradesh Academy, broke the national record twice and equalled it once. (AFI Photo)

Day Three of Federation Cup looked to be meandering unlike Saturday when three national records were broken, till pole vaulters Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav took centrestage.

The duo, who train together at the Madhya Pradesh Academy, broke the national record twice and equalled it once.

It was Meena who first cleared 5.42m, improving the national mark set by Kuldeep earlier this year by a centimetre.

Minutes later, Kuldeep went past the 5.45m mark to reclaim the national record. Meena was not done for the day and equalled the mark to share bragging rights.

Both attempted 5.50m but couldn’t clear the mark. Meena won the gold medal on countback as his second-best attempt was 5.42m while Kuldeep’s was 5.30m.