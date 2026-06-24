Dev Meena breaks Pole Vault National record yet again

Competing at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Dev started with the 5m mark. After clearing 5.20m, he cleared the 5.35m and straight went for the national record mark after all the competitors bowed out. (Credit: AFI)

Dev Meena has made it a habit to break national records for fun. The Pole Vaulter from Madhya Pradesh has broken the national record five times and equalled it once in a space of 16 months starting from the National Games last year.

On Wednesday at the Inter-State Athletics National Championships, Dev soared beyond the 5.46m mark to break the previous national record of 5.45m set last month at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Aiming to qualify for the Asian Games, Dev crossed the bar in his last attempt at the 5.46m mark.

“When I started the event as a teenager, my coach Ghanshyam Yadav told me that one day we will qualify for the Asian Games. As a kid just starting the sport, it was a big thing for me. Today, that statement has become a reality,” Dev told The Indian Express on the sidelines. “Earlier, my friends would have laughed on this thought but this has become reality now.”