Dev Meena breaks Pole Vault National record yet again

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Dev Meena has made it a habit to break national records for fun. The Pole Vaulter from Madhya Pradesh has broken the national record five times and equalled it once in a space of 16 months starting from the National Games last year.
On Wednesday at the Inter-State Athletics National Championships, Dev soared beyond the 5.46m mark to break the previous national record of 5.45m set last month at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Aiming to qualify for the Asian Games, Dev crossed the bar in his last attempt at the 5.46m mark.
“When I started the event as a teenager, my coach Ghanshyam Yadav told me that one day we will qualify for the Asian Games. As a kid just starting the sport, it was a big thing for me. Today, that statement has become a reality,” Dev told The Indian Express on the sidelines. “Earlier, my friends would have laughed on this thought but this has become reality now.”
Competing at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Dev started with the 5m mark. After clearing 5.20m, he cleared the 5.35m and straight went for the national record mark after all the competitors bowed out.
While his first two attempts were unsuccessful, he achieved it in the last attempt and decided to not compete further.
“I wanted to adjust to the wind in my last attempt. I changed my running position and decided to wait for the wind to stop. I knew that I could hit the mark if get the right conditions,” said Dev.
Dev along with former national record holder Kuldeep will travel to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games making it a rare appearance for Indian pole vaulters.
“I know Kuldeep couldn’t perform today. I think his body was not in the right shape. But I told him that we have many competitions coming now and we will do well together,” said Dev.
The duo has been constantly at the heels of each other. Since the start of the year, they have lowered the national record four times and equalled it once.
“We both are going together for higher marks. It helps us in pushing each other. Like I know that Kuldeep will get a certain mark and it motivates me further to improve it,” he added.
On Friday at the Inter-State Athletics National Championships, Dev soared beyond the 5.46m mark to break the previous national record of 5.45m set last month at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Aiming to qualify for the Asian Games, Dev crossed the bar in his last attempt at the 5.46m mark.
In the past 40 years since the 1986 Seoul Games, no Indian pole vaulter has competed at the continental showpiece event. With Dev breaking the national record and the qualification mark, Indian pole vault scene is certainly looking at a historic few months.