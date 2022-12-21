scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Delhi to host Asian Wrestling Ch’ship in 2023

The Indian capital had hosted the tournament in February 2020. The 2kg weight tolerance was approved by the UWW Bureau on Monday when it met to finalise the calendar for 2023.

The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi for the second time in three years.
he 2023 senior Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi from March 28 to April 2, announced the United World Wresting (UWW) which has also allowed a two-kilogram weight tolerance for wrestlers at Ranking Series events from the next year.

The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi for the second time in three years. The Indian capital had hosted the tournament in February 2020. The 2kg weight tolerance was approved by the UWW Bureau on Monday when it met to finalise the calendar for 2023.

“The two-kilogram weight tolerance was also put forward to the Bureau and it was readily accepted. The move will promote wrestler to compete in their preferred weight class instead of an upper weight classes in future Ranking Series events,” according to UWW website.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:13:56 pm
