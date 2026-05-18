Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das miss out on Asian Games 2026

Both Deepika and Atanu have one medal each at Asian Games

Two big names of Indian archery, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, won’t be participating in the upcoming Asian Games as the experienced veterans lost to younger compatriots in the selection trials conducted by the Archery Association of India at the SAI NCOE in Sonepat.

AAI has shortlisted top three archers from each category to represent India at the Asian Games scheduled from 19th September to 4th October. Both Deepika and Atanu finished fourth in their respective women’s and men’s recurve archery category.

While they won’t go to the Asian Games, the duo will be going to the next two stages of World Cups. The World Cup Stage 3 will be held in Antalya (Turkey) from June 9-14, and Stage 4 is scheduled for July 7-12 in Madrid (Spain).