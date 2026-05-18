Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das miss out on Asian Games 2026

Two big names of Indian archery, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, won’t be participating in the upcoming Asian Games as the experienced veterans lost to younger compatriots in the selection trials conducted by the Archery Association of India at the SAI NCOE in Sonepat.
AAI has shortlisted top three archers from each category to represent India at the Asian Games scheduled from 19th September to 4th October. Both Deepika and Atanu finished fourth in their respective women’s and men’s recurve archery category.
While they won’t go to the Asian Games, the duo will be going to the next two stages of World Cups. The World Cup Stage 3 will be held in Antalya (Turkey) from June 9-14, and Stage 4 is scheduled for July 7-12 in Madrid (Spain).
The archers went through two phases of selection trials with top 12 being shortlisted after the trials in January and the top 3 after the trials that concluded today. In the final selection trials, scores of three stages: Qualification, Round Robin and Knockouts. In the women’s recurve section, Deepika finished behind Kirti Sharma, youngster Kumkum Mohod, and experienced Ankita Bhakat while Atanu finished behind Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge.
Both Deepika and Atanu have one medal each at Asian Games with Deepika winning bronze in team event back in 2010 while Atanu winning silver in team event at 2022 Asian Games.
Men’s compound category also had some shocking results with former World champion Ojas Deotale and experienced Abhishek Verma finishing out of the selection zone. The young trio of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and T Ganesh Mani Ratnam booked their berth for Asian Games while Rishabh Yadav will be the fourth archer for World Cups.
In the women’s compound category, experienced Jyothi Surekha Vennam will make her fourth appearance at the Asian Games along with Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep.
Recurve Men: Dhiraj Boomadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge
Recurve Women: Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat
Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep
Compound Men: Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, T Ganesh Mani Ratnam